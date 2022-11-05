Candidate forum
Dayton mayoral candidates Clifford Reed and Keith Reichert answer questions during the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce's candidate forum Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

DAYTON — With current Dayton Mayor Norm Anderson’s duties reduced to figurehead status for the town in September 2021, the two candidates vying for the single open seat hope to restore relationships and communication efforts with town hall staff, town council members and community members.

The two candidates running are Dayton Councilor Clifford Reed and Keith Reichert. Both candidates responded to a questionnaire from The Sheridan Press.

