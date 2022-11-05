DAYTON — With current Dayton Mayor Norm Anderson’s duties reduced to figurehead status for the town in September 2021, the two candidates vying for the single open seat hope to restore relationships and communication efforts with town hall staff, town council members and community members.
The two candidates running are Dayton Councilor Clifford Reed and Keith Reichert. Both candidates responded to a questionnaire from The Sheridan Press.
Why are you running for Dayton mayor?
Reed: I'm running for mayor because I wanted to continue on what the council and I've been doing for the last year and a half. We've had a long, hard road with our mayor. He's trying hard, but we were just having a hard time with him. We've hired some new employees and I just wanted to maintain the continuity between me and the employees that I'm familiar with. I didn't want to have them see a brand new face, because he's never come to meetings and he just started running last September with no experience whatsoever, and I really feel like this position takes some experience. Because of my experience on the council, I know that it demands a lot of time. It was a big learning curve for me being on the council. I just want to keep the town moving forward with my relationship with the employees and the projects that we have initiated in the last six months.
Reichert: A. Since the current mayor was stripped of nearly all duties over a year ago, I want to give the town of Dayton the confidence that there is someone in the community they can trust and look to for leadership and direction to move the city forward. We, the citizens of Dayton, deserve a leader who is honest, fair and engaged in the community, who will follow the city ordinances and treat everyone with respect, fairness and equality.
B. With decades of experience working with vendors and contractors in remodels, contracts and bids, I have the knowledge and experience to work with these individuals and companies offering their services. Also, with a current level two license in wastewater operation, a certification in weed spraying and decades of experience supervising custodial and maintenance personnel, I have the leadership skills and experience to meet the immediate needs of our town.
C. Decades of volunteer work with our youth coaching soccer, baseball, softball and basketball. Most recently serving as the Dayton Days Committee chairman in charge of organizing the three days of celebratory events for the town the last weekend of July.
D. I have been a member of the Sheridan basketball officials’ association and the Region IX Men's JUCO association for the past 20 years, giving me years of experience dealing with players and coaches with strong personalities.
What are your top priorities if you were to be elected as Dayton mayor?
Reed: Well, right now we're opening a bid for phase two on our wastewater treatment plant; that's probably the biggest priority right now in the immediate future. We are conducting a water study for the future of Dayton and that’s a big deal because I feel like Dayton has some of the best water in the state, given our proximity to the mouth of the canyon and the mountains. This water study is going to potentially move us into the future with some growth and better water quality; that's our wastewater treatment plant and the water treatment plant. I want to make our employees feel appreciated and respected. I can talk about all these big projects all I want to, but if we don't maintain the respect with our employees, that's all for naught because without them, our town is in real trouble.
Reichert: A. Being a true leader who is honest, true, benevolent, fair and equitable.
i. Ensuring our staff in the office and maintenance are trained to the highest level to perform their jobs and responsibilities.
ii. Transparency in all dealings and proposals that affect the citizens of the city by informing them and receiving their input and suggestions on city development and projects.
iii. Encouraging business growth, especially new restaurants, motels and other businesses, while supporting and promoting our current businesses in our town.
iv. Improving infrastructure including water distribution plant upgrades, moving the wastewater plant forward without taxing the citizens of the town, and increasing potable water storage for the city. Lastly, restoring our swimming pool and upgrading it to the most viable and useful stage of operation.
v. Supporting our natural gas project for the citizens of Dayton.
vi. Supporting our TRVCC, which is the heartbeat of our community
How do you plan to address communication issues between the mayor, council and town staff?
Reed: There are some old issues that we've taken care of. I mean, that's one thing last September when we did our emergency ordinance with the mayor, the other counselor and I and the clerk met with our employees once a week for several months. We developed that camaraderie, that relationship to know that their jobs are safe. I would like to open up more communication channels with the public. That's what I'm interested in is doing that with the public. I feel like there's some public distrust with the council right now because of the past year or so. I really want to move forward from that. I've been a part of this community in Dayton and Ranchester — I call it Daychester County — all my life, and my family has been in business here for 104 years. I really feel like I have that capability of developing a better relationship with our town citizens. I want to open up those lines of communication more. I want the public to feel free to call me personally. Anytime.
Reichert: A. First we need to work toward a common goal of making our town better in all aspects. To do this, I will lead by example and work with the council and staff both hearing and sharing ideas to resolve issues and concerns. We have a lot of experienced, talented, and intelligent people to work with to solve any issue that will arise.
B. I will have weekly staff and maintenance meetings with all council members invited to attend and those unable to attend will be informed of the items discussed.
C. I will always have an open-door policy. I will treat all employees with respect and fairness and value their opinions and personalities.
D. I will attend meetings of the fire and rescue department to stay abreast of the needs they have from the city and share the city’s needs with the fire and rescue department. This information will be shared with the council and staff.
E. I will be clear with the expectations of staff and council and expect them to be clear with their expectations of me.
F. I will establish an anonymous sounding board for those not wishing to address concerns in person. This will also be available for the citizens of the town.
What needs changed in the town of Dayton? What should stay the same?
Reed: We've kind of deviated from some of the ordinances in the past and we need to get back to those, not that they're written in stone. There's always an exception to the rule, but we need to get back to the fundamentals of obeying the ordinances, even though there can be some variances. I don't dispute that.
I'd like to keep the same small town feeling. We are looking at a little subdivision on the east side of town. But I like when we go to the post office, because there's been such a richness down there in the last year. You can't just not say hi. I want to develop a real close-knit community like we used to be. When I say used to be, I mean I grew up in this town when the population was 230 people. Now it's almost 800 or 900. I want to get back to that. I may not know their names when I see these people at the post office, but I always say hello, how's your day and this and that. Just that small town closeness, I want to nurture that.
Reichert: A. I love the many things the town has to offer:
i. Dayton Days
ii. Chili cook off
iii. Hardworking businesses that are involved with all town activities.
iv. I also am working with the state of Wyoming to help the walking/riding path come to fruition between Dayton and Ranchester, ensuring safety while recreating.
v. Keep Dayton a “SMALL TOWN with a BIG HEART”
B. Changes:
i. More involvement from businesses, individuals and organizations in town events, issues and interests.
ii. Regular informative phone notification of city events and happenings well in advance of the happenings.
iii. Record all town meetings, at least auditory.
iv. Be more tolerant and respectful of individuals’ beliefs and interests, and being a good neighbor.