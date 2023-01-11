DAYTON — Dayton Planning Commission focused on the future of Dayton in conversations during its monthly meeting Tuesday.
Commissioner Joey Sheeley encouraged the commission to consider a pamphlet or other means of spreading information about reducing a carbon footprint in the Tongue River Valley.
“I got to thinking about (Wyoming ranking highly for energy inefficiency) and I thought, ‘What if we started doing, what if we had something that encouraged people to reduce their carbon footprint?’” Sheeley posed.
Simple ideas of distributing acquired information in pamphlet or online forms would include information on how to switch from coal to natural gas or how to install renewable energy for a home or business. The idea derived from Sheeley seeking out more information about installing solar panels for her own home.
“I had no idea where to look at cost,” Sheeley said. “Luckily, I found people.”
Councilors in attendance Lisa Hanson and Dennis Wagner mentioned a couple individuals in the Dayton community who installed wind or solar for their homes, not knowing exactly the cost but estimating payback for a project like solar may occur within 10 years of installment.
Commission Chair Guy Mitchell said depending on initial investment against a monthly energy bill, an individual or family may see reduced costs and, like Hanson said, a zeroed out energy bill as renewable energy can be plugged back into the Montana-Dakota Utilities grid, reducing individual costs and being reimbursed a certain amount for the energy MDU can purchase from the renewable energy generator.
The commission remains in the information gathering stage and will return with more resources at its next meeting, with the intention of potentially creating an information packet for newcomers and anyone in the Dayton community wishing to reduce their carbon footprint.
“I think this is the future of this community,” Sheeley said. “...I know that not everybody's on the climate change. I am, and I just feel like anything that we can do to reduce a footprint, even if it's just offering information to people coming into the community that this is what you can do. I feel strongly about it.”
Commissioners also discussed changes to fencing regulations in the town of Dayton, creating a clause in the existing language that indicates newly adopted rules would apply to new fencing developments and pre-existing fencing that does not fit code will be able to remain. Any new fencing development must follow the most up-to-date regulations.
The commission completed the first of three readings of the regulation changes, and will continue to the second reading at its meeting next month.
