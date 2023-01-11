DAYTON — Dayton Planning Commission focused on the future of Dayton in conversations during its monthly meeting Tuesday.

Commissioner Joey Sheeley encouraged the commission to consider a pamphlet or other means of spreading information about reducing a carbon footprint in the Tongue River Valley.

Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles. 

Tags

Managing editor

Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles.

Recommended for you