DAYTON — A poaching case quietly closed March 8, 2022, involving a web of individuals and incidents of fraudulent tagging, improper disposal and transferring licenses, according to court documents and reports by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. The case resulted in more than $25,000 in fines and a 35-year hunting license suspension, a cautionary tale ahead of the 2023 hunting season.

The investigation began Oct. 20, 2021, after the WGFD’s Dayton office received a tip from Matt Culver who claimed he and a friend, Ryan Schmidt, had killed a buck mule deer, failed to tag the buck and wasted the carcass in a ditch. According to the incident report filed by then game warden Dustin Shorma, the investigation uncovered several other buck mule and whitetail deer Schmidt had killed illegally since the fall of 2020.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

