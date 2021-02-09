DAYTON — Dayton Town Councilors approved a resolution Monday that allows the town to partner with the Wyoming Water Development Commission to research Dayton’s water needs.
"That would be a study to take a look at our whole water infrastructure system, to include the water tower,” Mayor Norm Anderson said after the meeting. “It’s not just the tower. It’s the lines, the tank, they might even get into the water plant.”
The study, which will cost $1,000 if approved by the water development commission, was first recommended during the town council’s Jan. 20 meeting by Dave Engels, the project manager and principal for Engineering Associates of Sheridan. During the meeting, Engels expressed particular concern with the town’s water tower which, at 24 feet, was not high enough to serve all the residences in town.
“Almost since day one when I came, I’ve looked at where the tank is, and thought, ‘You know that’s not high enough to serve everyone in town,'” Engels said. “A lot of people — like the businesses down lower — they have fine water pressure, but for the upper parts of Dayton… that’s not the best location. What has happened over the years has kind of exacerbated itself, and the homes are getting higher and higher and closer to that tank.”
Engels said the water development commission will provide suggestions on how to improve the town’s water infrastructure. Potential solutions to the water tower issue could include replacing the current tank, building a secondary tank or continuing with the current arrangement.
The resolution to approve the study was approved unanimously by the town council. In other Dayton news:
Council renewed five liquor licenses. These include full liquor licenses for Corner Grocery, the Crazy Woman Saloon and the Mountain Inn Bar; a satellite winery license for Jackson Hole Winery; and a restaurant license for BBAR LLC.
The council officially appointed Hanlè Visser as the town’s clerk/treasurer and Janet Winfrey as the part-time assistant clerk. Visser was hired as the town clerk in March 2020.
Anderson, Visser and Councilor Cliff Reed were appointed to a committee that will review a proposed franchise agreement with Visionary Communications. The agreement, which would allow the broadband company to operate and maintain a telecommunications system in the town, was previously approved on first reading Jan. 20.
If approved, the franchise will be in effect for 10 years with an option for an additional 10-year renewal. The town will also be insured through the company’s liability insurance policy and protected against liability for loss, personal injury and property damage related to the company’s operations. The town will ask for 4% of the company’s gross revenue as part of the agreement.
The agreement is similar to one approved by Ranchester Town Council on third and final reading during its Feb. 2 council meeting.