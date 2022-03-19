DAYTON — This week, the Dayton and Ranchester town councils voted to allocate $25,000 to the Tongue River Valley Joint Powers Board.
With another $25,000 allocation made earlier this month by Sheridan County School District 1, the joint powers board has received $75,000 intended to offset costs of the natural gas project until more people can connect to the pipeline.
Dayton Mayor Norm Anderson said delays in the project meant people could not connect until November 2021. With the winter season already underway, many — including the towns of Dayton and Ranchester — simply chose to wait to connect to the pipeline, he said.
However, Anderson said he is confident the pipeline can become self-sustaining as the weather warms and connections resume.
“By this summer and fall, there will be enough customers hooked up to make this project more viable,” Anderson said. “The project is still good for the residents and schools of our two towns and will provide future economic development for years to come.”
Currently, the pipeline has 65 customers, including 60 residences and five larger “anchor tenants” including Tongue River Elementary School, Tongue River Middle School, the Tongue River Community Center and the recently opened Family Dollar/Dollar Tree store, project engineer and Ranchester Town Councilor Jeff Barron said.
There are an additional 33 residents that connected home service lines to the pipeline but are not receiving gas yet, Barron said. With natural gas unavailable until November, many households already purchased the propane they needed to stay warm through the winter.
Peter Clark, chair of the Tongue River Valley Joint Powers Board, previously said funding requests were necessitated by “cash flow issues.” With fewer people connecting to the pipeline than initially anticipated, the joint powers board has not received the revenue it needs to pay its bills — most importantly $10,000 a month in interest on its 37-year and $5.7 million loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Clark said roughly 100 connections to the pipeline were needed before the board could pay its bills without additional assistance.
Supporters of the pipeline said they continued to have faith in the project and wanted to buy a little more time for people to connect.
“I do believe that as a council party to the Tongue River Valley Joint Powers Board, it is very important that we see this project succeed and do everything in our power to make that happen,” Barron said during a March 1 Ranchester Town Council meeting. “…It’s important for our growth and our sustainability that this project succeed.”
Pete Kilbride, superintendent of SCSD1, agreed.
“We want to make sure this succeeds,” Kilbride said. “We continue to believe it’s a good thing for the valley and the school district. The joint powers board is pretty confident we’ll get a lot more people signed up this summer, so we want to do what we can to help them get to that point.”
At the Dayton Town Council meeting, Councilor Clifford Reed was the lone vote against the allocation. He expressed concern about the high cost of connecting to the pipeline and said he hoped a no vote would force the joint powers board to find a more affordable solution for valley residents.
“I do want it to be a success,” Reed said. “…My only hesitancy is I don’t like the startup costs for these people. I don’t think there are a lot of people that can afford a $3,000 or $4,000 hookup fee. I guess my no vote was to kind of push the USDA and joint powers board into resolving that issue. I would like to see it done cheaper. That’s my goal.”
Like Reed, Dayton Town Councilor Chris Bernard had concerns about the high costs of connecting to the pipeline, but he also felt it was necessary to honor all the work that had gone into the project.
“I voted yes on this because I wanted to honor past decisions that had been made and all the hard work,” Bernard said. “…I’m hopeful it will be successful.”
Craig Reichert, a Dayton resident and former member of the joint powers board, applauded his town’s council for the decision.
“I think we have a tendency to be very short-sighted,” Reichert said. “Imagine what this is going to look like 30 years from now. $25,000 is a lot of money right now. Thirty years from now, it’s going to be nothing…I don’t think you guys are going to make any wrong decisions by supporting this….I think it’s just the right step. It’s a stumbling stone you have to get over right now, but 30 years from now, I think people are going to be very happy with it.”
The Ranchester Town Council approved the allocation unanimously during their Tuesday meeting.