DAYTON — The town of Dayton is rethinking updates to its wastewater treatment plant after bids came in higher than expected.
During its Monday meeting, the Dayton Town Council rejected all bids for the project. According to town clerk/treasurer Hanle Visser, the four bids ranged from $2.4 million to $4.8 million with the lowest bid withdrawn due to a “substantial miscalculation” from the contractor.
According to Mayor Norm Anderson, the town had originally estimated a cost of $2.7 million for the project. The bids came in higher than expected due to increased construction and material costs, Visser said.
The alterations to the wastewater treatment plant are necessary due to new Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality standards for discharge along the Tongue River. These new standards require less E. coli bacteria being discharged into the river.
To meet these more stringent standards, it is necessary to provide additional aeration in the plant’s lagoons and upgrade the current disinfection system, according to project manager Dave Engels with Engineering Associates of Sheridan.Completion of the project will ensure higher quality water for all Dayton residents, Engels said.
“The goal is to improve the disinfection system, while also providing better treatment and aeration,” Engels told the Press in April 2021.
With bids rejected, the town is planning to rebid the project in two phases, Visser said. The first phase will involve removing biosolids from the lagoons and installing piping. The town plans to bid phase one within the next few weeks, Visser said, and will pay for it through the dollars already set aside for the project in the town’s budget.
The second phase of the project will include the aeration system and other changes needed to improve the disinfection system and meet the more stringent DEQ standards, Visser said.
The town does not currently have funding for the project’s second phase, Visser said, but it is submitting an application for funding from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund program. That application is due Feb. 2 and will be considered by the State Loan and Investment Board in June. The second phase will be let once additional funding is obtained, Visser said.
The DEQ previously requested compliance with their new E. coli standards by April 2022, but Anderson has sent a letter requesting an extension of the current standard to the end of 2023, which will give the town time to secure additional funding and complete the project. The DEQ has preliminarily indicated an extension will be provided, Visser said.
In other Dayton Town Council news:
The town council is considering a 5% increase for utility rates. This would increase the rate from $87.20 to roughly $91.60 for town residents, Visser said. This rate will include water, sewer, garbage and raw water costs and is part of the town’s normal annual utility increases.
“We strive to limit any increases to be just enough to balance the accounts (and) not be a burden on our residents,” Visser said. “(This) annual increase helps to keep up with inflation and higher equipment and supplies costs. It is better for the town as a whole to keep the systems and equipment running efficiently and take care of issues before they become outdated and beyond repair.”
The increase will become effective after the council approves the resolution for the increase and should be in effect by the February billing cycle, Visser said.