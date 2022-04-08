DAYTON — Recently acquired Wyoming Wildlife and Natural Resource Trust dollars will go toward stream bank improvement work near ongoing work at the town’s wastewater treatment plant.
“The Tongue River is on the north side of the wastewater treatment plant property, and there are a couple of areas where erosion is occurring that, if left unchecked, could affect the integrity of the plant,” said wastewater treatment plant project manager Dave Engels. “This project will stabilize the streambanks and provide erosion protection while also improving habitats for wildlife and fish.”
During its Monday meeting, the Dayton Town Council approved $140,000 in funding from the Wyoming Wildlife and Natural Resource Trust. Sheridan County Conservation District Director Carrie Rogaczewski helped the town apply for the funding.
Funded by interest earned on a permanent account, donations and legislative appropriations, the purpose of the Wyoming Wildlife and Natural Resource Trust is to enhance and conserve wildlife habitat and natural resources throughout the state. Any project designed to improve wildlife habitat or natural resources is eligible for funding.
The trust dollars are the latest source of funding for the $5.67 million wastewater treatment plant project, Engels said. Other sources include $2.35 million in funding from the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, which the town already has in hand, along with local tax dollars reserved for facility improvements. The town is also in the process of requesting a $2.48 million loan with 25% principal loan forgiveness from the State Loan and Investment Board for the project.
With only 25% forgiveness, the town would have to drastically increase its sewer rates to pay off the remainder of the loan, Engels said. Thus, Engels is looking into other ways to make up that difference.
“With 25% forgiveness, we are looking at an increase in sewer rates of $19.41 per month per account,” Engels said. “So we are certainly shooting for the idea that we can get additional funds from the ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) program or IIJA (Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act) program to reduce the impact this loan would have on the citizens.”
The town also has the option of asking the SLIB board to increase the principal forgiveness on the loan to 75%, Engels said. If the town does so, there would be a sewer rate increase of only $6.47 per month per account, he said.
The alterations to the wastewater treatment plant are necessary due to new DEQ standards for discharge along the Tongue River. These new standards require less E. coli bacteria being discharged into the river.
To meet these more stringent standards, it is necessary to provide additional aeration in the plant’s lagoons and upgrade the current disinfection system, Engels said. Completion of the project will ensure higher quality water for all Dayton residents, Engels said.
After bids for the project came in higher than expected earlier this year, the project was rebid in two phases, Engels said.
The first phase, which is currently underway, involves removing biosolids from the lagoons and installing piping. The second phase of the project will include the aeration system and other changes needed to improve the disinfection system and meet the more stringent DEQ standards and will be scheduled once the town has secured funding, Engels said.