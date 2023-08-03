DAYTON — Dayton residents had mixed reviews of Dayton Days during Wednesday’s town council meeting.
Robin Ruff praised the council’s involvement during Dayton Days festivities.
Sheridan County Republican Precinct Committeewoman Sharon McCright said she heard two repeated concerns from fellow Dayton residents regarding festivities. The first was a parade fee increase from $10 to $20 per float or group, which Mayor Clifford Reed said was intended to increase the grand prize for the parade.
McCright suggested allowing people who only want to drive cars in the parade and not enter the competition to not pay the associated fee.
McCright also said she heard from about 30 people who expressed displeasure about Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Big Horn, serving as the parade’s emcee.
“It felt like they were endorsing him without him actually being endorsed by Dayton (residents),” McCright told The Sheridan Press.
Western lost by 25 votes to his primary election opponent Bryan Miller among voters within Dayton town limits.
Dayton Days Committee Chair Keith Reichert said the committee will meet Monday to discuss the parade fees and other concerns from the community.