DAYTON — The Dayton School Benefit Club will host its seventh annual chili cook-off and dance Oct. 9 from 5-10 p.m.
The event is family friendly and is the annual fundraiser for maintenance of the historic community hall. All are encouraged to eat, vote on their favorite and dance to music from Cruisin’.
The cost to attend is $8 per person or $30 for families up to six people.
The cook-off will take place from 5-7 p.m., with the dance following at 7:30 p.m.
The event will take place at Dayton Community Hall, located at 410 Bridge St. in Dayton.