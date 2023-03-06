DAYTON — Members of the Dayton Volunteer Fire Department gathered to cook pancakes for the community Saturday in a fundraising event for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, raising more than $3,000. The pancake breakfast came just ahead of the March 12 LLS Seattle Stairclimb, to be attended by Dayton firefighters Jeff Shideman and Russ Wilde.
The Seattle Stairclimb fundraising event is open for firefighters across the world to climb the 69 flights of the Columbia Center Tower in full firefighting gear, typically weighing in between 45 and 47 pounds. This year, LLS aims to raise $3 million through the event.
Shideman has been participating in the climb for 10 years, first hearing of the event when he worked for the Cody Volunteer Fire Department. Shideman said he felt motivated to continue supporting the cause every year since his first climb.
“It’s an excellent cause… With their organization, all the money goes toward research and supporting families of people who have leukemia, so the money definitely goes to a great cause and gets put to use,” Shideman said.
This year is Wilde’s second time participating in the climb. Wilde said he enjoys supporting the cause and wants to better his performance from the previous year through rigorous training, now that he knows what to expect.
“I thought I trained properly and then when I got there, it was something completely different. I didn’t meet my goal that I had set out for last year, so I decided I was going to do it one more time,” Wilde said. “I say ‘one more time,’ but now I’m hooked on it and heading back this year to do it again, so I’m excited.
“I’ve been trying to tie in a lot of CrossFit and sprint intervals. I’m also one of the wrestling coaches out here, so getting to do some of the workouts that we do for wrestling has helped a lot, and just trying to train every muscle in my body because, believe it or not, when you’re in that stairwell, it feels like you’re using every muscle you have,” Wilde continued.
Similarly, Shideman’s training routine includes plenty of stairs as well. Because Dayton doesn’t have many tall buildings to practice climbing, Shideman said he largely trains on the Stairmaster, a stair-stepping exercise machine. At the pancake breakfast, attendees had the opportunity to test their endurance on the Stairmaster, with or without full firefighting equipment.
Even with intense preparation and training, the Seattle Stairclimb is a tough task to take on, Wilde said. The support of bystanders and other firefighters at the event helps to build motivation to keep going when it starts to feel impossible.
“It starts to hit you at about the 50th floor how tired and beat you are, but you just have to keep pushing through,” Wilde said. “It seems like every floor they’ve got people on every landing cheering you on and that really helped. The last 20 floors feel like you just fly through them.”
Another motivating factor, Wilde said, is the cause itself.
“I remember last year hearing stories of survivors while we were there, so it just stuck in the back of my mind as I was wanting to quit mid-climb, that there’s people fighting a tougher battle,” Wilde said. “I just love doing it for this cause. I love raising money for this cause and it’s been a wonderful experience.”
