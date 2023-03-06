DAYTON — Members of the Dayton Volunteer Fire Department gathered to cook pancakes for the community Saturday in a fundraising event for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, raising more than $3,000. The pancake breakfast came just ahead of the March 12 LLS Seattle Stairclimb, to be attended by Dayton firefighters Jeff Shideman and Russ Wilde.

The Seattle Stairclimb fundraising event is open for firefighters across the world to climb the 69 flights of the Columbia Center Tower in full firefighting gear, typically weighing in between 45 and 47 pounds. This year, LLS aims to raise $3 million through the event.

