DAYTON — As Dayton officials continue updating town ordinances, consider the impending growth and attempt to devise a comprehensive plan, town councilors listened to city of Sheridan Community Development Director Wade Sanner discuss the history of zoning Oct. 21.
Sanner presented a history of zoning, what purposes it does and does not serve and how zoning plays into individual communities.
Zoning history
Zoning has been traced back to the Enlightenment, then Germany and now a 1908 Los Angeles, California, according to Sanner’s research.
“Back then, Los Angeles was not the city that it is today, but they had a number of uses they were exploring oil uses north of the city. They started to find that these oil uses, they call them land uses were encroaching into the city, especially to residential areas,” Sanner said. “So what they did is they took certain areas of the city and they patched it out to kind of separate the oil from coming into the residential areas.”
The point was to prevent a conflict of land use but as a partial result ended up bringing racist decisions into the mix when attempting to push Chinese Americans out of the residential areas.
In 1916, skyscrapers were introduced in New York City near residential areas, thus prompting Edward M. Bassettto draw up one of the first zoning maps for the entire state of New York.
The legality of zoning laws in the U.S. came in 1926 following a Supreme Court ruling.
“Zoning and comprehensive plans explode across the nation,” Sanner said.
The Standard State Zoning Enabling Act came into play, intending to protect private property rights and allow for attainable housing for U.S. citizens. It expanded in 1928 to include planning commissions, comprehensive plans and use standards for roads.
What zoning does, doesn’t do
Zoning laws were put in place to help plan areas of land effectively to eliminate land use conflict. Although public perception may differ, Sanner said zoning laws are not laws enacted by the government to tell landowners what to do on their property.
“If you don’t have some type of rules in play, there’s land use conflict,” Sanner said.
Zoning divides parcels of land up with key principles in mind, Sanner said: Nuisance law, or the negative impact development has on a land, and police power, which are ordinances regulating the public health, safety and general welfare of persons and property. By regulating type of land use, density of a development and design, a city may properly function without land use conflicts.
In addition, zoning laws and ordinances allowing policing of those laws are required to have public input. Comprehensive plans for towns, cities and states are created by elected citizens. Those elected citizens then hear from the general public when three readings of a zoning law change and ordinances are enacted in local governments.
“Zoning must have public input,” Sanner said. “In a rezone hearing, it has to be open to the public, per state statute. So, you have a say in the rezone. That’s naturally a check on zoning.”
Using tools
While the town of Dayton has a comprehensive plan as recent as 2016 compiled, Dayton Town Councilor Laurie Walters-Clark — running to keep her seat this year — mentioned needing a comprehensive plan for the town during a recent candidate forum in Dayton.
The 2016 comprehensive plan was compiled by the town of Dayton Planning Committee and Dayton Town Council from a Dayton comprehensive plan survey taken by citizens of Dayton. The plan includes a vicinity map, community goals, objectives and strategies, results from a development survey, land use and development plan implementation.
Conversations around the balance of Dayton’s growth — whether nonexistent, slow or fast — prove divided among Dayton residents, thus prompting Sanner’s presence at the Oct. 21 meeting. As Dayton councilors continue to refine and update town ordinances, Sanner said they must first ensure a proper comprehensive plan is in place.
“Whether you want dayton to have slow growth, no growth, fast growth, you have to think ahead of how that’s going to grow,” Sanner said.