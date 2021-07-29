DAYTON — Even at 87 years old, Pete Hager is not one to sit still.
With pride, Hager shows off the woodshop where he still works daily. He shows off the garden and lawn he spends hours tending. And with every new stop on Hager’s home tour, it becomes harder and harder for a person decades his junior to keep up.
“I guess I’ve always been a little bit of a workaholic, or maybe a lot,” Hager said. “So I enjoy keeping busy. When I worked with the forest service, I lived in many cities and did a lot of different things, so I’m not afraid to try something. I want to keep learning and growing.”
For years, Hager has directed his restless energy toward the town of Dayton where he was born and raised and continues to live with his wife Sally. The passion for his community has not gone unnoticed.
Earlier this month, Hager was honored with the Wyoming Association of Municipalities’ Community Hero award, which is presented annually to Wyoming residents who go “the extra mile to exemplify community pride and preservation,” according to WAM. Hager was nominated for the award by Mayor Norm Anderson and Dayton Town Council.
Then, during Dayton Days last week, Hager received two more honors: A trail he helped create in the Scott Bicentennial Park was renamed in his honor and the Dayton Women’s Benefit Club presented him with a plaque thanking him for his work with the Dayton Community Hall, a historic building he maintains and helped enroll in the National Historic Register.
When announcing the new name of the trail, Anderson joked July had become an honorary “Pete Hager month.” But few community members have done as much to deserve the honor, Anderson said.
“He pitches in with anything he possibly can, and for an 87-year-old man, he has a lot of giddy-up-and-go,” Anderson said. “No matter where you go in the community, you’ll see Pete’s contributions sooner or later.”
For his part, Hager was touched and somewhat surprised by the honors. He had been told he was traveling to the WAM convention to speak a bit on Dayton history but was moved when he discovered he was receiving a statewide honor.
“It really affects me, and I’m really happy about it,” Hager said. “I never did what I did because I wanted to be recognized. I did it because I loved my community. And it’s nice to know my community loves me back.”
Hager has always been a hard worker. He started his working career at age 11 at Dayton-area ranches before getting a job as a construction staker. One day, his boss asked Hager about his future plans, and Hager said he planned to continue his construction work.
“I was fired on the spot,” Hager said. “My boss told me ‘You are too smart to do this for the rest of your life. You need to get an education.’ He had a big influence on who I would become.”
Hager obtained an engineering degree and worked for 35 years for the U.S. Forest Service before working as a contract engineer all around the world for another decade. He moved back home to Dayton in 1989, and, no matter where his travels took him, he always came back to his hometown.
Hager served stints on Dayton Town Council and planning commission, and while serving on those boards in the early 1990s, he oversaw the creation of the Scott Bicentennial Park, helping to form it into the community destination it is today. He built the first picnic shelter and also designed the path now bearing his name.
Hager’s love of history motivated him to become involved with the Dayton Community Hall, which was constructed in 1936 by the Works Progress Administration as part of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s New Deal to employ millions of job-seekers during the Great Depression.
Hager’s contributions to the building have included a kitchen renovation, the installation of new doors and swamp coolers, staining the outside of the building multiple times and doing the electrical work.
“When they have a need, they call me,” Hager said. “A few years ago, a lot of bats were coming into the building, so I plugged up all the holes, and they don’t have that problem anymore.”
Hager also lends his maintenance skills to community members as a volunteer handyman for the Hub on Smith. His love of his community and its history has also made him the unofficial historian for the town, Anderson said. Whenever somebody calls town hall with a history question, Anderson refers them to Hager.
“I think there are few people who know as much about our history as Pete does,” Anderson said. “When anybody has a history question, I send them to Pete.”
Even as he approaches the end of his ninth decade of life, Hager isn’t slowing down. He is, as his award from the benefits club says, “the man” — the person who always answers the call to help, whether that means repairing the community hall, helping his neighbors or simply sharing his head full of history.
“I love this town, and I love my friends and neighbors,” Hager said. “I’ll keep helping them as long as I can.”