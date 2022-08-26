SHERIDAN — Members of the Downtown Development Authority gathered Thursday to discuss and brainstorm ideas for future projects.
First, the group discussed with city staff the process to replace two of its board members — Nic Bateson and Matt Westkott.
Megan Crow, a member of the DDA executive team, noted the board includes city-appointed individuals. The open positions will need to be advertised, applications reviewed and then candidates voted on by the Sheridan City Council.
The goal, Crow said, is to have new members appointed to the DDA and up-to-speed by January.
That timing would align with the seating of the new Sheridan City Council — those elected or reelected in November’s general election.
Sheridan City Administrator Stu McRae said each council has its own personality and priorities, so different projects and ideas could come before the council once its members are set.
Ideas discussed during the Thursday meeting included the future of the Gould Street property. A recent review of the 103 N. Gould St. building, which is currently being used as parks department storage, determined the building’s dilapidated state would require a significant amount of money to repair, and the necessary funds to accomplish the repairs — nearly $3 million — were beyond the fund availability of the city.
Ideas moving forward include demolishing the building and paving the demolished area into additional parking spaces, while also obtaining estimates for the creation of public restrooms on the property. Some of those parking spaces, DDA members discussed Thursday, could include charging stations for electric vehicles, which could also raise funds for the DDA.
Other revenues for the DDA could include the rental fees for alleys being used — such as the Smith Street alley being used by the restaurant on the south side of the alley. The Mint, too, has plans to utilize the alley to its north for outdoor seating.
The group also discussed updating plans to offer grants and incentives for downtown property owners to update properties, fire protection and upstairs spaces for living while maintaining the charm and history of the area.
The city will advertise the open positions on the DDA board in the coming weeks, with the goal of seating the new members before the end of the year. Those interested should submit a letter of interest to the city of Sheridan.