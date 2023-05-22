8.24.2022 - Peak season tourism wrap 003.jpg
Riders gear up for the Dead Swede Gravel Race June 4, 2022. Rather than positioning Sheridan as a destination between the eastern U.S. and Yellowstone, tourism officials have billed Sheridan and local events, from the Dead Swede Gravel Race to the Sheridan WYO Rodeo to Celebrate the Arts, as destinations on their own.

 File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Bicyclists are preparing for the annual Dead Swede bicycle races set for June 3. 

This year, bicyclists can choose between a 20-mile, 40-mile, 60-mile and 100-mile races. All races — except for the 20-miler — begin at Kendrick Park in Sheridan.

