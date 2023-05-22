SHERIDAN — Bicyclists are preparing for the annual Dead Swede bicycle races set for June 3.
This year, bicyclists can choose between a 20-mile, 40-mile, 60-mile and 100-mile races. All races — except for the 20-miler — begin at Kendrick Park in Sheridan.
The 20-mile race, beginning at 10:30 a.m. in Dayton, is for beginners, families and those that want to experience gravel riding.
The 40-mile ride, beginning at 9 a.m., is a trek along the foothills of the Bighorn Mountains with rolling hills and a few challenging climbs, according to the event website.
The 60-mile race, beginning at 8 a.m., includes gravel, hills and the Beckton hill climb.
The 100-mile race, beginning at 7 a.m. June 3, includes 28.95 miles of paved roads, 71.52 miles of gravel, a total ascent of 7,671 feet and six aid stations. The course hits many major towns of Sheridan County, including Sheridan, Big Horn, Story, Dayton, Ranchester and Fort Phil Kearny State Historic Site.
All races end at Kendrick Park, where racers and supporters can enjoy meal service and awards.