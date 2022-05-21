SHERIDAN — SAGE Community Arts has issued a call for art for its 12th annual National Juried Show.
All art must be submitted by May 31, and selected artists will be notified by June 10. The show will open for viewing July 26 and an awards reception will take place Aug. 9 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
This year's show will be juried by G. Russell Case. Case, born in Cedar City, Utah, was heavily influenced to paint by his father — an accomplished painter and artist in his own right, who spent most of his career as a graphic illustrator for the federal government.
In high school and throughout his years of formal studies, Case's audience of influence grew. Russell has since made his living as a watercolor artist, and in 1999 he transitioned into oil paints that would prove to accelerate his career and the demand for his work.
For more information on how to submit art for the show, see artinsheridan.com.