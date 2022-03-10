SHERIDAN — The deadline is approaching for the Wyoming Arts Council’s Neltje Blanchan and Frank Nelson Doubleday Memorial Writing Awards.
The application deadline is March 15, 2022. Applications are accepted online.
The Doubleday Award of $1,000 is given for the best poetry, fiction, creative nonfiction or script written by a woman writer. The Blanchan Award, also $1,000, is given annually for the best poetry, fiction, creative nonfiction or script informed by a relationship with the natural world.
Both awards are designed to bring attention to writers in Wyoming who have not yet received wide recognition for their work, and to support emerging writers at crucial times in their careers. Poets, fiction writers, essayists and script writers who have published no more than one book in each genre and who are not students or faculty members are invited to apply by submitting manuscripts and an entry form by the deadline.
The juror for this year is Debra Magpie Earling. Debrais the author of, “Perma Red” and “The Lost Journals of Sacajewea,” which will be published by Milkweed Editions in 2023. An earlier version of the latter, written in verse, was produced as an artist book during the bicentennial of the Lewis and Clark expedition. She has received both a National Endowment for the Arts grant and a Guggenheim Fellowship. She retired from the University of Montana where she was named professor emeritus in 2021. She is Bitterroot Salish.
The Neltje Blanchan Memorial Writing Award and the Frank Nelson Doubleday Memorial Writing Award are made possible through the generosity of a private donor.
A complete list of eligibility requirements and additional information can be found on the Arts Council website. For more information, contact Taylor Craig at the Arts Council at 307-274-6673.