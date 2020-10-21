SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce reminds businesses that it is now time to register to participate in the annual Sheridan Christmas Stroll. The deadline to register is Friday.
The Christmas Stroll Planning Committee has worked diligently to be able to hold the Christmas Stroll again this year as we celebrate the 25th anniversary of this great community celebration.
The 2020 Christmas Stroll will be held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 27. Extending Stroll to an all-day event will give shoppers the ability to visit businesses at their leisure and help to spread them out throughout the day and enjoy a safer shopping experience. Stroll button holders also will be able to begin searching for their matching button number that day and through Christmas Eve.
A special 25th Anniversary commemorative Stroll button has been designed by local artist Helen “Lytle” Campbell. Stroll buttons will go on sale in November and are $5 each with only 2,500 available. The theme for this year’s Stroll is “Celebrating 25 Years of Christmas Stroll.”
Main Street and Grinnell Plaza will remain open all day to accommodate parking. Participating businesses will also be included in a special 25th anniversary version of Get Caught Shopping through the 25 Days of Christmas Stroll and get exclusive access to Stroll-participant-only advertising discounts with local media partners.
For additional details and to register to participate, visit the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce website at sheridanwyomingchamber.org or contact the Chamber of Commerce at 307-672-2485 or via email at info@sheridanwyomingchamber.org.