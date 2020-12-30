SHERIDAN — Wyoming students in grades four through 12 have less than two weeks left to enter the Wyoming Letters About Literature contest.
The postmark deadline is Jan. 9, 2021.
Wyoming Letters About Literature asks students to reflect on a book or other work that has affected them and to write to the author — living or dead — about how that book changed their life or outlook. Letters will be judged in three levels: grades four through six, grades seven and eight, and grades nine through 12. In each level, Amazon gift cards will be awarded in the amount of $150 for first place, $100 for second place, and $50 for third place.
Learn more about how to enter the contest at library.wyo.gov/letters.
Wyoming Letters About Literature is a project of the Wyoming State Library. Questions may be directed to Outreach Librarian Susan Mark at susan.mark@wyo.gov or 307-777-5915.