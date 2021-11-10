CHEYENNE — The deaths of another 55 Wyoming residents have been linked to the coronavirus, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Tuesday.
The department said the deaths, which occurred in September, October and November, brought to 1,298 the number of deaths among Wyoming residents tied to the illness since it was first discovered in the state in March 2020.
Nine Fremont County residents, six women and three men, were among the latest victims of the illness, as were nine Natrona County residents, five men and four women.
The victims also included nine Park County residents, seven men and two women, and five Campbell County residents, three men and two women.
Other victims included an Albany County woman, a Big Horn County man and woman, a Converse County man, two Crook County men, a Goshen County man, three Laramie County men, a Lincoln County man, a Niobrara County man and woman and a Platte County man.
A Sheridan County man and woman were also among those whose deaths were linked to the illness, as was a Sublette County man, two Sweetwater County women and one man, two Uinta County men and a Weston County man.