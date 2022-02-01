SHERIDAN — The deaths of another 25 Wyoming residents have been linked to the coronavirus, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Tuesday, including two Sheridan County men.
The department said the deaths which occurred in December and January brought to 1,650 the number of people whose deaths have been linked to coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming in March 2020.
The deaths included six Laramie County residents, five women and one man, four Sweetwater County residents, three men and one woman, and three Park County residents, two women and one man.
Other deaths included a Campbell County man, two Crook County men, a Fremont County man, a Natrona County man and woman, a Lincoln County man, a Niobrara County man, two Sheridan County men, a Uinta County man and a Weston County man.
The news came on the same day the Wyoming Department of Health announced a decline of 285 in the number of active COVID cases around the state.