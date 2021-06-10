CHEYENNE — The deaths of five more Wyoming residents have been linked to the coronavirus, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Tuesday.
The department said the deaths of three Laramie County residents and two Teton County residents bring the number of Wyoming residents whose deaths have been attributed to the virus since it was first detected in Wyoming in March 2020 to 725.
All five of the deaths occurred in May, the department said.
Two of the Laramie County residents were older men who had been hospitalized for treatment of the illness and the third was a woman who had pre-existing health conditions known to put individuals at a higher risk for complications from the illness.
The Teton County residents were a man who had been hospitalized in another state and an older woman who had also been hospitalized.