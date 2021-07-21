SHERIDAN — The deaths of six more Wyoming residents have been linked to the coronavirus, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The department announced Tuesday that five of the six died in July and one died in June. The deaths bring to 766 the number of Wyoming residents whose deaths have been tied to COVID-19.
The victims include two Laramie County men, both of whom had been hospitalized for treatment before their deaths in July. A Sweetwater County man died in July after being hospitalized, while a Sweetwater County woman who died in June was also hospitalized.
Also among the victims was an older Albany County woman who was a resident of a long-term care facility and died in July and an older Converse County woman who died in July after being hospitalized.
The announcement came on the same day department figures showed the number of active coronavirus cases increased by 42 from Monday to total 617.