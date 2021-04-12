UCROSS — Energy executive Chad Deaton joined Ucross Foundation’s board of trustees recently.
Deaton joins current board members Jim Nelson, Ucross board chair and former energy executive; attorney Charlie Hart, Ucross board secretary; Deborah Koehler, executive director of the Raymond N. Plank Philanthropy Fund; Obie Award-winning playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins; attorney Kim Cannon; Steve Farris, former chairman and CEO of Apache Corporation; Lisa Hatchadoorian, executive director of the Museum of Art | Fort Collins, Colorado; Teri Rueb, Ucross alumna, artist and professor of Critical Media Practices at the University of Colorado; Jesse Marion, CEO and president of Integrated Corrosion Companies; author Dorie McCullough Lawson; Susan Miller, Ucross board vice president, collector and former chair of the WYO Performing Arts and Entertainment Center; Kate Schutt, Ucross alumna, singer, songwriter and producer living in New York City; and Scott Manning Stevens, director of the Native American and Indigenous Studies Program at Syracuse University.
Deaton’s previous roles include executive chair of Baker Hughes Incorporated as well as chair and CEO. He began his career with Schlumberger in 1976 and served in a variety of international capacities, including as executive vice president and as a senior advisor.
From 2002 until 2004, Deaton was the president and CEO of Hanover Compressor Company. Currently, he serves as a director for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Transocean Ltd., and Marathon Oil Corporation.
In addition, Deaton is a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers, a director of the Houston Achievement Place, and was previously a member of the National Petroleum Council.