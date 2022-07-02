Over the last week, individuals, publications and political parties raised a ruckus regarding the debate for the U.S. House of Representatives being closed to the public — and at one point the news media. Criticisms also arose that men comprised the entire panel leading and moderating the debate.
In an ideal world, the debate would have been open to all — media and public — in a venue large enough to accommodate all who chose to attend.
As many of the candidates Thursday night and at other candidate forums over the last two weeks have noted, though, we do not live in an ideal world.
Wyoming PBS, Wyoming Public Radio and Sheridan College did much of the heavy lifting when it came to organizing and hosting Thursday’s debate. The event required security, coordination with candidates, facility planning and coordination with panelists and moderators. Unlike other events, though, this debate came with a special set of circumstances.
“This particular race is like none other in the recent history of the state, regarding the volatility of the supporters,” Terry Dugas recently told WyoFile. “It was simply a risk I was not willing to take.”
Dugas — general manager of Wyoming PBS — has taken sole responsibility for the decision to close the event to the public. He has repeatedly cited safety concerns and security for the choice. While The Sheridan Press from the beginning expressed concern about closing the event to the public, publisher Kristen Czaban and staff ultimately decided a debate with all five candidates in attendance was important and wanted The Sheridan Press involved.
Originally, Czaban planned to participate as a panelist at the debate. But, shortly before the debate, funeral services were announced to honor Seth Rasumuson of Buffalo, a Marine who died earlier in June during an exercise in California. Connections to the family prompted Czaban to drop her participation in the debate to attend the funeral and government reporter Stephen Dow of The Sheridan Press was asked to take her place on stage with short notice.
What might have the debate looked like had it been open to the public?
One need not look far to guess. At least four local candidate forums open to the public have occurred in the last few weeks — some hosted by the Sheridan County Republican Party and the Republican Women of Sheridan County, others hosted by the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce.
Each had its share of interruptions — whether for applause, cheering, booing, shouts from the crowd or general chatter. Some of the interruptions were positive and encouraging, others were harassing or mean-spirited.
In an ideal world, attendees of a debate for Wyoming’s lone U.S. House seat would listen respectfully, take notes and engage in vigorous discussions with friends and family following the event. But some — especially those who feel strongly one way or another about specific candidates — have shown that to be nearly impossible.
The need to interject, cheer or jeer, makes hearing and understanding the candidates difficult for others in the room or watching from home. It also muddies the tenor of the debate.
Allowing members of the news media to attend the debate represented a necessary compromise. It allowed for reporting on the event, from inside the room, to be shared with the public who could not attend or could not tune in to watch. Each media outlet will report on the evening differently, creating a wide option of perspectives for readers and listeners.
While Dugas has said closed debates will not be the norm for Wyoming PBS, critics of the decision should observe and consider the style and substance taken from other debates held around the state and in Sheridan County. Were they professional? Were they civil? Did they provide the best possible service to voters who want to hear from candidates for public office?
While in future forums, we hope the public will be invited to attend debates between those seeking office, Thursday’s debate featuring all five Republican candidates for the U.S. House provided an uninterrupted, productive, civil and informative look at each office seeker’s qualifications, demeanor and expertise. We’d encourage any who missed it to find it on the Wyoming PBS YouTube channel and read the coverage from the news media who attended. As many pointed out, this primary election is critical to Wyoming’s future, and all deserve a chance to hear the candidates exchange ideas.