SHERIDAN — Under the lights of the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center stage Saturday, a total of seven women competed for the crowns, demonstrating skills in private interviews, fitness, on-stage questions, talent and evening wear. After a tough competition, two young women received the titles of Miss Wyoming and Miss Wyoming’s Outstanding Teen.
Miss Wyoming 2019 Jordan Hardman crowned Mikkayla Debolt as Miss Wyoming 2021, and Miss Wyoming’s Outstanding Teen 2019 Hannah Moore crowned Cassandra Guelde as Miss Wyoming’s Outstanding Teen 2021. Debolt will also receive scholarship funds totaling $11,000.
Titleholders will spend a year traveling and supporting their social impact platform, an area of interest to help improve their communities and the world. They will lead and encourage the next generation of young women through their social initiatives and service to the community.
DeBolt’s social impact platform, “Kids Unplugged: Encouraging Our Youth to Explore Their World Without Technology,” encourages children engrossed in technology to unplug and explore the world around them. She plans to work closely with Sheridan County YMCA to achieve her goals. As demonstrated by her monologue in the talent section titled “Someday,” she left the audience with this message:
“Do you have one wish? Good. Believe it with all your heart.”
Representing Northeast Wyoming, Guelde stated that she wants to bring people together. Her passion includes spending time baking cakes for family, friends, and anyone who asks for one. She sang “A Million Dreams” by Justin Paul for the talent portion of the competition and also received the title of Miss Congeniality 2021.
As the night came to a close, Moore and Hardman had some last pieces of advice to give to the new titleholders. Moore, who was unable to attend the night’s pageant, left a video message for the winner.
“Shine bright so others can follow you,” she said.” Embrace who you are and remember you are enough.”
Hardman had this last piece of advice for DeBolt: “Accept change and understand that there are things you can’t change. Don’t waste your time being upset about it so just roll with it. She’s going to find out how strong she is. In a year when she’s crowning her successor, she’s going to see how much she’s grown. The strength I’ve accumulated over the last year is indescribable with how much I’ve grown in the last two years. She’s going to be just amazing.”
Debolt and Guelde will have a busy year ahead of them as they travel around the state to share their social impact platforms and prepare for future competitions. Debolt will compete in Miss America this December at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, which will be aired on NBC. Guelde will compete in Miss America’s Outstanding Teen 2022 at Loews Royal Pacific Resor in Orlando, Florida.