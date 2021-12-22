SHERIDAN — Mikkayla DeBolt continues to struggle to explain a recent experience she had. Her trip to the Miss America competition earlier this month surprised her and reassured her about her choice to participate.
“To have that fear of how they show pageants and things in the movies and what people say, then to have it be completely wrong was so amazing,” DeBolt said Tuesday. “I honestly would encourage anyone to do it. It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”
DeBolt earned the title of Miss Wyoming in June, setting her on the path to compete in the 100th year of Miss America at the Mohegan Sun Resort and Casino in Connecticut. There, women representing each of the states and the nation’s capital, competed.
The competition itself included a scholarship contest, talent and interview categories as well as advocacy for a social mission.
DeBolt arrived in Connecticut Dec. 7, completed check-in and began rehearsals. She said rehearsals would span from about 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with an approximately two-hour break for lunch.
One of the biggest challenges DeBolt faced through the event was overcoming her nerves.
“When I competed for Miss Wyoming, the event was at the WYO Theater and there were maybe 100 or 200 people in the crowd,” she said. “But the national competition was jam-packed. It was super overwhelming.”
But, she added, when it came to stand on stage and provide her introduction, she had a flood of excitement and the nerves melted away.
Debolt performed a monologue for the talent portion of the contest. The piece came from the show “One Tree Hill,” which she said helped get her through college. The monologue, she said, was all about wishes and dreams, allowing all who heard it to relate, no matter whether they’d seen the show.
Her social impact pitch centers around helping children unplug.
“It’s called ‘Kids Unplugged,’” DeBolt said. “The idea behind it is encouraging youth to explore the world around them without technology.”
DeBolt had traveled to Africa and went to a bush camp where there was no cellphone or internet service. While her peers searched for a connection, DeBolt said she found one in the moment. She hopes to share that experience with youth across the state.
“There is a balance — there are absolutely benefits to technology, but if it’s not used properly it can also be detrimental,” she said.
While the competition went well, Miss Alaska Emma Broyles went home with the crown last week in the Miss America competition.
That means DeBolt can now focus on her social impact mission and enjoy the remainder of her reign, which will end in June. She has made appearances at local schools and the Sheridan County YMCA over the last several months and hopes to continue making appearances around the state to promote living in the moment and all the state has to offer.
She’ll also encourage others to participate in the Miss Wyoming competition.
“Anything negative people think about it probably is not true,” DeBolt said. “It’s just about someone who can provide so much hope and encourage us all to be better.”