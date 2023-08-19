SHERIDAN — According to a media release by the Sheridan Police Department, the Deer Management Archery Program will be continuing for the 2023 hunting season. All parties interested in bow hunting within city limits must first register in person at SPD.
With permission from the landowner, the Deer Management Archery Program is an opportunity for bow hunters to hunt on privately owned land within city limits. Hunting area maps and additional information regarding what areas are open for bow hunting within city limits can be provided upon registration or found on the City of Sheridan website.