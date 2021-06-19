SHERIDAN — Sheridan Community Land Trust and Sheridan County Conservation District will share an AmeriCorps member this summer.
Watershed Health AmeriCorps member Maggie Defosse will be working between SCLT and SCCD as a Watershed Health AmeriCorps member through the Big Sky Watershed Corps, a branch of the Montana Conservation Corps.
Maggie comes from Stonington, Connecticut. She grew up on the coast and always loved exploring and investigating different critters and habitats the coast had to offer, which turned into a passion for preserving these resources and informing the public about their importance. She graduated with a B.S. in human dimensions of natural resources from Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colorado. Her program focused on the social science aspect of conservation, including collaborative conservation, environmental policy and environmental conflict management.
After graduating, Defosse was interning with a small land trust in her hometown, primarily working on development projects to grow their following, as well as education and outreach through some outdoor education programs. She is excited to be back out West and living in the mountains again and is looking forward to making an impact in her community. In her free time, she loves to hike, cook and read, and she is excited to continue to explore her new home here in Sheridan.
Much of Defosse's time with the SCCD will include water quality sampling, data entry and reporting, in addition to some mapping, educational and outreach activities and whatever other projects might arise.