SHERIDAN — Sheridan area residents have started receiving the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Army veteran Kenneth Pawley received the first local dose of the Moderna vaccine at the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System facility in Sheridan Wednesday.
The SVAHCS received an initial shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday and began offering vaccinations Wednesday to high-risk veterans living in the medical center’s long-term care facility.
“Our pharmacy team had been working with VA regional and national leadership to ensure we’d be ready when the vaccination came,” said Pam Crowell, SVAHCS director.
“Even though they were ready and standing by for the Moderna vaccine, that didn’t stop a Christmas-like atmosphere when the shipment arrived. While this is only the initial shipment, we look forward to the future ones, which will allow us to vaccinate all enrolled veterans who are interested in receiving it.”
Later Wednesday, the first frontline workers at Sheridan Memorial Hospital received the vaccine. According to Alan Dubberley, SMH spokesperson, approximately 40 doctors and nurses at SMH received the vaccine Wednesday and the remaining frontline workers who want the vaccine will follow. SMH is not requiring its staff receive the vaccine.
Dr. Ian Hunter, an internal medicine physician at SMH and the Sheridan County public health officer, was the first to receive the vaccine at SMH.
“For me this is such a great Christmas present,” Hunter said Wednesday after receiving the vaccine. “The vaccine is a technology we simply haven’t had until recently. They were doing research on it, but nothing escalates that like a global pandemic.
“This will change vaccines moving forward.”
Hunter added the vaccines available for COVID-19 represent the first step in getting back to “normal” life.
“I’m so sick of masks and social distancing,” Hunter said. “I know I, like so many, just want to resume life.”
Hunter added that health care workers are feeling the brunt of the pandemic, working tirelessly with very sick patients.
“We know 95% of people get nothing — maybe a bad cold — with COVID,” Hunter said. “But we see the other 5%. To know we’ll have something to help those folks avoid the most complicated cases — it provides hope. It provides hope that our health care teams don’t have to keep doing this huge job that is emotionally exhausting.”
The doctor said community efforts to step up, wear masks and limit gatherings have made a difference, too.
For SMH, prioritization for the vaccine will be based on state-provided guidance, beginning with frontline medical and emergency service personnel.
At the SVAHCS, personnel and community living center residents were the first offered the vaccination. As supplies become available, VA care teams will contact enrolled veterans to offer the vaccinations. The Sheridan facility is one of 113 VA sites across the country to receive the first wave of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
“We are finally on the cusp of changing the trajectory of the whole pandemic with the arrival of the vaccines,” said Andrea Henderson, nurse executive for the SVAHCS system.
Sheridan County Public Health will also provide vaccinations for prioritized populations based on state guidelines as doses become available.
Walgreens and CVC pharmacies will provide vaccinations to residents and staff of long-term care facilities and assisted living facilities.
According to county officials, vaccine distributors are currently reaching out to those who fall into their respective prioritized populations to schedule appointments. Vaccinations for these groups are anticipated to begin no later than Monday.
“Receiving doses of either vaccine continues to be a moving target,” said Sheridan County Public Health Nurse Manager Debra Haar. “We are receiving updates from the state every day on the number of doses, when it should arrive and who in our community we should prioritize.”
Hunter said the hospital received about 1,000 doses Wednesday and expects another 250 or so next week.
The vaccine is administered in two doses, 28 days apart.
Health care officials have emphasized that even after receiving the COVID-19 vaccination, community members should continue to wear face coverings, practice physical distancing and wash hands often.
Hunter said the vaccine helps prevent the individual who received it from getting sick, but it’s unclear whether individuals with the vaccine can still be carriers.
Those studies, he said, are underway.
Hunter also sought to reassure those hesitant to receive the vaccine. He said typically the adverse effects of a vaccine are seen within the first couple of months, and most people who have received the first doses are doing well — with few exceptions.
While normal activities such as large indoor events aren’t possibly yet, health care officials indicated the hope they share in the vaccine’s ability to allow activities to resume in the spring, when the vaccine is expected to be widely available.