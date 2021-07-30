SHERIDAN —While the number of Sheridan County COVID-19 cases dwindled throughout July, a recent spike has Sheridan Memorial Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Addlesperger concerned.
“Like all of you, we’re sick of talking about this,” Addlesperger said. “But we can’t say we’re sick of it and quit doing the right thing. Now, more than ever, it’s important for people to be careful in order to avoid transmitting the virus.”
As of July 30, there were 10 active lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Sheridan County and a total of 21 probable cases, according to the county’s COVID-19 Public Information Officer Jennifer Graves. There are currently two hospitalized patients in the county, according to Addlesperger.
July 28 brought three new cases in the county — the highest single-day increase in more than a month, when four new cases were diagnosed June 16.
Addlesperger said a variety of factors led to the recent increase including the spread of the virus’s Delta variant in the county. The Delta variant, first detected in India, has been detected in six local positive individuals so far, according to Addlesperger, which means it is in the community and likely to continue spreading.
The Delta strain of the virus is more transmissible than previous strains, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and could potentially be more resistant to antibody treatments and vaccination.
According to the CDC, the Delta variant currently makes up 83% of all COVID cases nationwide.
Addlesperger said scientists are still learning about the Delta variant, but it is expected it can be transmitted in a matter of minutes. Thus, he recommended returning to past mask-wearing protocols when in large groups of people for a long period of time. Currently, the state does not have a mask mandate in place, but being proactive now will keep you safe and prevent further spread of the virus, Addlesperger said.
“We base our opinions on science, and science tells us that masking helps prevent people who have the virus, whether they know it or not, from spreading it,” Addlesperger said. “The more people who wear masks in this situation, the better. There is good science that supports this as a useful public health policy.”
Washing hands and maintaining proper social distancing continues to be effective in fighting the spread of the virus, Addlesperger said.
Addlesperger said failure to observe some of these recommendations, especially during big events like the recent Sheridan WYO Rodeo, could have led to the increase in cases in Sheridan.
“It certainly makes sense, doesn’t it?” Addlesperger asked. “All those people in close proximity, not wearing masks. I certainly hope that wasn’t the case, but if there’s one thing the last year has taught us, it’s that hope doesn’t really work in pandemics.”
Despite the recent surge in cases, Addlesperger said he wasn’t aware of any major changes on a local or statewide level regarding mask ordinances or recommended lockdowns. He said the hospital is continually monitoring the situation but does not plan to change any of its policies regarding visitation at this time.
Addlesperger said, of the COVID cases seen the last few weeks in Sheridan County, 99% had not received the COVID-19 vaccine. Addlesperger continues to encourage the vaccine for all community members eligible to receive it, saying “it’s the single most important thing” people can do to avoid continued spread of the virus.
“We strongly recommend everyone get vaccinated to protect your own health, but also those around you,” Addlesperger said.
As of July 29, 35.61% of county residents had been fully vaccinated, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. This is above the statewide average of 32.8%, and Sheridan is the fourth most-vaccinated county in the state behind Teton (70.43%), Albany (44.27%) and Park (36.41%) counties.
Currently, those 65 and older in Sheridan have the highest vaccination rate, at 65.73%. WDH reports 43.65% of county residents between the age of 18 and 65 have been vaccinated, while 14.76% of those between the ages of 12 and 18 have been vaccinated.
Vaccinations continue to be offered at Walgreens, Walmart, Osco Pharmacy and Sheridan County Public Health, according to Addlesperger.
For up-to-date factual information on the COVID-19 pandemic, the Delta variant and vaccination, Addlesperger recommends visiting CDC.gov.