SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Democratic Party Elections elected new officers to hold positions for the next two years in Tuesday’s county party elections. This week, Danielle Arnoux was elected chair of Sheridan County Democratic Party, replacing the long-serving Hollis Hackman, who led the party over the past 10 years.
Arnoux vowed to grow the party’s influence that “wants to see more inclusivity and a more diversified economy in Wyoming. We have seen a large influx of registered Democrats in our county and state after the last administration, this tells us people want a change,” she said.
Other officers include David Myers as vice-chair, Jeannie Hall as secretary and Dick Kuzara continuing as treasurer. Jacqueline McMahon and Rob Davidson were elected to serve in representing Sheridan at the Democratic State Committee level.
“Our values are working to support the needs of people, folks faced with job loss in a changing economy, those without health care,” Arnoux said. “We need to create a sustainable economy, one that can support quality education for our kids and maintain a Wyoming that we are proud to call home for generations to come.”
The SCDP works with local voters through three action-oriented working groups, including climate change and public lands, focusing on forging a new energy economy and protecting our lands for future generations; economy and education, which can help generate funding to support the state’s critical services now under further budget reductions; and health care, seeking Medicaid expansion for the most vulnerable and universal health care for all Wyoming citizens.
For more information on becoming involved or other Democratic party activities, contact sheridancountydemocrats.com.