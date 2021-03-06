SHERIDAN — Members of Wyoming’s minority party are proposing a flat 4% income tax to meet the state’s $300 million projected shortfall in education funding, after the governor addressed what he called a crisis in education funding this week.
“Undeniably, we are entering more frugal times. We will have to continue to temper wants and emphasize needs,” Gov. Mark Gordon said during the State of the State address Tuesday. “We must ensure that the next generation of Wyoming students will graduate with the tools necessary to succeed in this modern economy. That is a moral obligation.
“How we get there, and how we afford it, is now a question that is before us. We have relied for years on a funding model that is no longer sustainable,” Gordon continued. “I urge you to consider this more broadly. It is not clear that more money necessarily equals better education, or that less does either.”
Also on Tuesday, Rep. Mike Yin, D-Jackson, filed a bill proposing a 4% income tax, with all revenue collected to benefit the state’s school foundation program account. It has been introduced for debate, but whether it will pass the House remains unknown.
“I will never support an income tax,” House District 51 Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Big Horn, said in an email when asked about the proposal.
House Bill 182, “Personal Income Tax,” is sponsored by Yin and Legislature minority floor leaders Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, and Rep. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie. Wyoming’s minority party discussed the ongoing education funding crisis in the state, and responded to Gordon’s remarks this week.
Rothfuss said there is a tendency to criticize the system to justify cuts, but Wyoming’s educational system is one of the best in the nation. Additionally, the state is constitutionally mandated to find alternate revenue streams to provide cost-based education across the state, and, as of yet, there has been no indication “any costs are exorbitant,” he said.
Wyoming has long relied on oil and gas revenues to support its education system, but it does not have to be that way, according to Connolly. Both suggested several other funding mechanisms, including property tax increases, the state income tax and a one percent increase in sales taxes.
“The governor started out great with his education comments. He talked about the most significant resource in the state, and he didn’t go with coal, oil or gas. He went with our kids, and that the most important resource in our state is our children,” Connolly said. “I am 100% right there.”
Wyoming’s obligation is for a high-quality education, she said. That being said, the revenue streams the state has chosen to fund education “have dried up.”
Rothfuss said although legislators have seen this shortfall coming for a while, the conversation always turns to cuts.
“One of the keys to that is disparaging the education system,” Rothfuss said. “You can’t cut something if it is doing well, so we have had message after message, talking point after talking point, which said that somehow our teachers are doing badly, our students are doing badly and that our schools are not performing. We are not getting the bang for our buck.
“None of these things are true,” he said. “Our students are exceptional, and they are performing well. Our teachers are the reason for that success, and the overall education system in the state of Wyoming is something for us to cherish.”
For the first time in her tenure, Connolly said, the Wyoming Joint School Finance Recalibration Select Committee has acknowledged the traditional funding sources for education are lacking, and the discussion has turned to alternate revenue streams. Those could include a penny sales tax, which was included as the preferred mechanism by the recalibration committee to generate needed revenue. But local communities worry, she said, about the impact that might have on counties to pass their own special use taxes.
Alternatives include an increase in property taxes or the 4% income tax. In Utah, all taxpayers pay a 4.95% state income tax rate that can only be used for education, according to the National Center for Educational Statistics. In South Dakota, which has no state income tax, education is funded through a variety of property taxes.
“What we are looking at is about a $300 million shortfall in the next school year … That almost doubles the following school year,” Connolly said.
A flat 4% income tax could generate $337 million per year, she said.