06-04-2020 Brittany Denham 20U40 002.jpg
Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The Vermont Studio Center (VSC) has awarded Brittney Denham, a full-time Sheridan College photography and printmaking assistant professor and gallery director of the Whitney Center for the Arts, as a Windgate Artist Fellow.

The VSC awards three Windgate Artist Fellowships to support traditional craft artists with an all-expense paid four-week residency sponsored by the Windgate Charitable Foundation.

