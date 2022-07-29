SHERIDAN — Most people wouldn’t consider completing 5,000 push-ups in a single event, but Dennis Mohatt considers it an opportunity. On Aug. 3 at 8 a.m., Mohatt plans to complete 5,000 push ups in the Sheridan High School wrestling room as a fundraiser for Easter Seals and Special Olympics.
Mohatt’s motivation came from a local friend who competed in the summer olympic games, talking highly about the events.
“I want to do whatever I can to help create an outstanding experience for the Special Olympics,” Mohatt said.
He hopes to create a lasting impact on the community and organization as a whole. Through his push-up challenge, he is also planning to raise awareness for cardiovascular disease. According to a Harvard study Mohatt examined, simply being able to do 40 push-ups is enough to prevent a heart attack that could cause a loss of life.
Project Manager for Easter Seals Colleen Sutherlin looks forward to seeing and supporting Mohatt in his venture. Sutherlin and a number of volunteers will count the push-ups along the way.
Easter Seals often sees a lot of fundraisers put on by the community; however, this endeavor is a first.
“We are looking forward to seeing how this plays out,” Sutherlin said. “We wish Dennis good luck.”
To prepare for the big day, Mohatt has been training for two days, then resting for two days. Mohatt has been able to do 4,000 push-ups; however, he has yet to complete the full 5,000.
To be able to complete his goal, he will do 50 push-ups every two minutes, finishing at around three and a half hours.
“I applaud Dennis for taking on something like this,” Sheridan High School Activities Director Kasey Garnhart said. “I cannot say I have ever done 5,000 push-ups in a day.”
Garnhart is willing to do whatever he can to bring Mohatt’s goal to life, providing a space for all to come and watch as it occurs.
The location may be modified due to the potential bathroom renovations; if that happens Mohatt will complete the challenge in the high school weight room.
Until then, Mohatt continues to train for the big day, with the community of Sheridan there to back him up on the undertaking.
