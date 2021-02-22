SHERIDAN — The Arts at Sheridan College presents guitar player Janet Feder on Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. in Kinnison Hall at Whitney Center for the Arts. In-person and livestreaming tickets are available at sheridan.edu/arts. Tickets cost $35 for adults, $25 for seniors and $10 for non-Sheridan College K-12 students.
Denver-based genius guitar player with a lyrical heart, Feder is an instrumentalist with a compelling voice and a truly original offering. She makes the seemingly disparate naturally coexist as she journeys ever more deeply into an aesthetic ideal all her own.
Along with a number of close friends, all unique placeholders and pillars of The Denver Sound, Feder expands her musical lexicon while defining an otherwise elusive paradigm. Her music is derived from the achievements of folk, jazz, pop, minimalism, classical, and the avant garde — and is simultaneously unmoored from the trappings of any of them.
Feder will perform compositions from her five critically acclaimed albums, including “T H I S C L O S E”, released in 2015. The Sheridan College Music Ensemble of Audio Technology (M.E.A.T.) will join her on stage to premiere a composition created in collaboration with Sheridan College music technology students during the concert.
For more information about Feder, visit janetfeder.com. Whitney Center for the Arts is located on the Sheridan College campus at 1 Whitney Way in Sheridan.