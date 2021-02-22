Today

Sunshine to start, then a few afternoon clouds. High 54F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Wind increasing. Partly cloudy. Low 33F. WSW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Intermittent snow showers and windy early. Peeks of sunshine later. High 36F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.