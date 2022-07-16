SHERIDAN — During its September meeting in Buffalo, the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission will be considering changes to four chapters of its regulations.
The chapters, which cover subjects ranging from damage claims and auxiliary hunting seasons to hunting permits for disabled people and aquatic invasive species, are available for review and public comment through the end of July, said the department’s Sheridan Regional Wildlife Supervisor Craig Smith.
During a public meeting in Sheridan July 12, Smith said many of the proposed changes were intended to clarify and condense existing statute and were part of a regular review process of department statute.
Some of the most substantial changes were made to Chapter 28, which addresses damages to property and livestock caused by gray wolves and by trophy game animals. The chapter now provides more clarification on who is or isn’t able to submit damage claims to the department.
For example, the chapter now states a claimant will only be offered an award for livestock that are legally present on the land where damage occurred. Thus, if livestock was not supposed to be on the property at the time the damage occurred, the department is not liable for those damages, Smith said.
The chapter also states a claimant will not be eligible to receive an award for damages caused by trophy animals unless hunters have been allowed access to hunt for the species doing damage. All claimants will be required to provide documentation of the hunters on their property to receive an award for damages.
The chapter also clarifies the various reasons for Game and Fish denial of damage claims, Smith said.
“If a claimant does not agree to allow hunters to access the property, it can be a denied claim,” Smith said. “If they don’t agree to the department’s implementation of an auxiliary management hunting season…that could be denied. And if they receive crop or livestock insurance or some kind of federal subsidy for the same damage they’re claiming with us, we will not pay that damage.”
The revised chapter also clarifies damage claims must be submitted within 60 consecutive days of the last day livestock were present on the property where the damage occurred, Smith said, and a multiplier of 1.25 has been added for compensation of damage occurring to “yearling” animals.
The title of Chapter 34 is being amended from “depredation prevention hunting seasons” to “auxiliary hunting seasons,” since a special hunting season may be implemented by Game and Fish for other reasons than depredation, Smith said.
An auxiliary hunting season is now defined as any special hunting season for animals causing damage to land, crops or livestock or for the purpose of meeting the department’s disease management objectives, according to the revised Chapter 34.
The revised chapter also states department personnel may accompany hunters during an auxiliary hunting season, but no longer requires their presence, Smith said. The chapter also does away with the previous application process for hunters wishing to participate in an auxiliary hunting season and moves the process to the Department’s Electronic Licensing Service, Smith said.
A new section added to the chapter states more than one auxiliary license may be purchased by one person, although no more than one animal may be harvested per license.
Hunters participating in an auxiliary management hunting season may be required to have their harvested animal inspected by department personnel post-harvest and will be required to comply with all regular hunting season regulations.
The main change to Chapter 35, which sets hunting permit regulations for people with disabilities, stipulates a person who qualifies for a Disabled Hunter Permit is also authorized to shoot from a stationary vehicle to take wildlife. Previously, Disabled Hunter Permits and Shoot from a Vehicle Permits had separate but similar qualifying requirements.
Lastly, an edit to Chapter 62, which sets regulations for aquatic invasive species, increases the time period a person may use their proof of decal purchase in lieu of an aquatic invasive species decal. This grace period is being extended from 15 to 30 days due to numerous delays to customers receiving their decals through the mail, Smith said.
The proposed changes can be reviewed online at wgfd.wyo.gov/Get-Involved/Public-Meetings, and public comment will be accepted through July 31, 2022 at 5 p.m., Smith said. The Game and Fish Commission will then consider the proposed revisions during its meeting in Buffalo on September 13 and 14.