Department of Workforce Services
Wyoming Department of Workforce Services

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, in partnership with the Department of Corrections, was recently awarded a $3.9 million Pathway Home 3 Grant.

Providing justice-involved individuals and incarcerated adults with critical skill building and support services prior to — as well as after — release, the grant provides the opportunity for these individuals to successfully reenter their communities and the labor force. 

