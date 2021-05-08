SHERIDAN — A popular phrase, 'kindness matters,' resonates strongly with Sophie Destefano, this week's Summit Award winner.
“You never know what someone else is going through so you need to help out with what you can when you can," Destefano said.
This senior has filled her high school days with academics, athletics, activities and volunteerism.
With a 3.96 GPA, DeStefano’s courses have been varied through her high school years and also include concurrent enrollments and courses offered through Sheridan College. She acknowledges that teachers at Sheridan High are not just there to teach, they connect with their students.
Laurie Paronto, SHS English teacher, noticed the unique way Destefano connects.
“Sophia was a gift to my class in terms of all she added, both academic and personal," Paronto said. "She is one of those students whom I could always count on to be prepared for class, able to spur on a conversation with interesting comments and questions, and (she) encouraged us all to think. Even with a schedule that could cause most people to give up, she persevered with grace and style.”
While at SHS, Destefano has participated in volleyball, basketball and track. She particularly enjoys the interactions she has with fellow teammates who participate in shot put and discus.
Destefano does not just join in activities, she takes an active role. Destefano said her enthusiasm for student council began as a freshman, and she currently serves as executive secretary. In Spanish club, she has served as vice president. Additional groups she's involved in include National Honor Society, Sources of Strength and Interact.
Outside of school, Destefano is a Big Sister to a fifth-grade girl and has assisted with the Link – Partners in Pink run/walk, the Second Chance Sheridan Cat Rescue and Black Dog Rescue. Destefano is also currently junior board member for Uprising, a local nonprofit group that raises awareness of human trafficking.
Destefano’s sister Jillian is a nursing student in Cheyenne and her parents are Darold and Jennifer Destefano.
Destefano's outstanding educator nomination goes to SHS science teacher, Gretchen McCafferty.
“Mrs. McCafferty has been a huge mentor in my life, and I would not be where I am today without her and her guidance," Destefano said. "She is always helping students and has exceptional work ethic.”
McCafferty similarly reflected on the student.
“A quote by John Wooden explains Sophie best, 'The most powerful leadership tool you have is your own personal example.' Sophie is an exceptional leader to so many. The thing that separates Sophie is that she volunteers, joins clubs and committees, works countless hours and never expects any recognition. I turn to Sophie in times of perspective because she is wise beyond her years. I am going to be very lost without her next year to bounce ideas off of.”
Post-high-school plans include attendance at the University of Wyoming where Destefano will use the Cowboy Commitment and Hathaway scholarships. She has also received the School Resources Officers Association Scholarship. Each of these will help her achieve her goal of a degree in secondary education with an emphasis in science.
One day she hopes to teach, coach and sponsor school clubs and activities.