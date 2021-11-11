SHERIDAN — In April 2007 while Josh Mantz served in the Army, he was shot by a sniper on the streets of Baghdad. The bullet tore through the left arm of a fellow soldier, exited through his chest and struck Mantz in the leg, severing his femoral artery.
The nearby medic, a 19-year-old soldier, faced the difficult decision regarding which person to save — Mantz or the other soldier.
Mantz’s injury was slightly less severe, so he was dragged to a vehicle and transported for treatment. While being treated, he flat-lined for 15 minutes.
He survived, continued the medical evacuation process and returned to the United States, where he recovered for about four months, then volunteered to redeploy to Baghdad to finish the mission with his team.
In 2009, Mantz began traveling across the country, telling his story and working to destigmatize seeking help for mental health issues. Despite that, he found himself struggling to cope with his own experiences.
“Several years ago, I found myself standing in the corner of my hotel room in Washington, D.C., not having a clue who I was anymore,” Mantz said in a 2016 TEDx Talk. “I felt completely hopeless and completely alone.”
He called a friend and asked for help — not believing anyone could understand the weight of what he was feeling — but he was wrong.
Cory Schwartz, moral injury coordinator for Volunteers of America Northern Rockies, said connections like that are possible because nearly every human has experienced some level of moral distress — the feeling that typically results when someone does something that goes against what he believes is right and wrong. Most people can heal from the day-to-day moral distress experienced, building moral resilience.
The idea of moral injury, though, is a more drastic form of moral distress.
“Moral injuries have the capacity to shake the very foundation of who we are,” Mantz said.
Schwartz defined a moral injury as one that gets deep into the core of a human’s soul. Which comrade does a soldier save in battle? Which family member does a firefighter save from a burning home?
“It’s a complex soul wound that results when an individual cannot resolve his or her values with perceived experiences,” Schwartz said, later adding that he often describes it as a “shattered heart.”
The trauma often results in complex feelings of shame, guilt, powerlessness, betrayal, grief and loss. Those feelings can, at times, create maladaptive behaviors that are harmful to the person.
Scwartz and Mantz hope to educate people about moral injuries and help communities move forward in addressing them.
Mantz spoke to a interdisciplinary group in Sheridan Nov. 10 with the hope of both sharing information and inspiring those in attendance. While healing is often perceived as an individual journey, Mantz said bringing community members together is often the crux of the healing process.
The ultimate goal in addressing trauma, moral injury and other mental health issues, though, is to stop the cycle.
“What trauma tends to do when it’s unresolved is it’s passed forward to other people, often in ways we may not expect,” Mantz said.
By educating people, both Mantz and Scwartz hope to inspire and encourage people to reflect on their traumas and work through them.
“We’ve all had some form of moral distress,” Scwartz said. “So we can relate to it in degrees, sparking empathy and compassion.”
The concept of moral injury, though, is new to many. By speaking about it and sharing information, those working in the field hope to destigmatize another area of mental health care.