SHERIDAN — Sheridan County housing developers continue to share similar messages to one another: one of the county’s biggest issues is “attainable workforce housing.”

The Sheridan County Attainable Housing Council held its first meeting about seven months ago, tasked with finding and purchasing or building attainable housing for the community. The council is operating with $3 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds. The funds must be spent by the end of 2026. The council is now working with Habitat to establish a housing land trust.

Tags

Recommended for you