SHERIDAN — Sheridan County housing developers continue to share similar messages to one another: one of the county’s biggest issues is “attainable workforce housing.”
The Sheridan County Attainable Housing Council held its first meeting about seven months ago, tasked with finding and purchasing or building attainable housing for the community. The council is operating with $3 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds. The funds must be spent by the end of 2026. The council is now working with Habitat to establish a housing land trust.
Jay Calentine, a Sheridan realtor, and Mike Ash, owner of Steamboat Homes, were the latest in an ever-growing line of developers to present their ideas of how to address the need for attainable housing in Sheridan County.
Calentine echoed remarks from developers to present during previous attainable housing council meetings.
“We're really just working to address the biggest issue that we see in Sheridan County in the housing market, and that is attainable workforce housing,” Jay Calentine said.
Their development, located on Carrington Street, aims to build 20 three-bedroom units, each of which would be 1,733 square feet. The homes are modeled after the work of Bozeman-based Headwaters Community Housing Trust, an entity similar to the housing land trust in Sheridan.
Ash said the plan would be to request $75,000 for each unit from the attainable housing council’s ARPA funding which would, he added, help bring down the price of the homes and also grant the land title to the housing land trust.
Work still needs to be done about the housing land trust further establishing itself and its rules before proposals are accepted.
“I know that we’re a long way away from being able to make any type of firm commitment to anybody,” attainable housing councilor Susan Carr said.
Chair Jenny Craft said she’s hopeful commitments can be made by October.
Housing Land Trust Administrator Ami Puuri continues to meet with other similar entities in Montana and Wyoming to gain a better understanding of how they operate successfully. Puuri toured Headwaters Community Housing Trust’s Bridger View community, a 62-home community in Bozeman in which half the homes are available below market rate with subsidies. She also has visits scheduled with Trust Montana, a group in Missoula, and Jackson Community Housing Trust of Jackson.
Puuri added she and Habitat Executive Director Christine Dietrich met with Michael Brown of Burlington Associates in Community Development’s Bozeman office for the first time following approval of a contract between Habitat and Brown. Brown is a consultant assisting with establishing the housing land trust. Attainable housing council vice chair Bob Utter previously described Brown as “the godfather of housing land trusts.”