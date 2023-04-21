SHERIDAN — Sheridan County home developers are willing to exchange property for assistance with building costs or sell homes to the Sheridan County Attainable Housing Council.
Developers gave presentations Tuesday about their ongoing projects related to attainable housing.
The attainable housing council hosted a project opportunities forum to gain an understanding of projects, potential sites for development and possibilities for attainable housing in the community.
Several developers said they would be willing to supply homes for the attainable housing council to utilize or own to help solve housing cost issues in the community.
“How would you help? It’s very simple. We need infrastructure money. And, we would gladly exchange that for lots that you would own, that we would build,” said Doug Carlton, owner of Carlton Construction.
Carlton Construction is in the early stages of building a new housing development in Sheridan near North Main Street. The development is set to include more than 80 homes.
“Sheridan Hills is a new housing development, purposely designed to supply homes that Wyoming families can afford,” Carlton said in a video shown during the forum.
The development is in its infancy, though. A map showing the proposed subdivision has been submitted to the city but awaits a hearing from the planning and zoning commission followed by approval from Sheridan City Council.
Swayne Redinger, a construction project manager for StoneMill Construction, said the company is working on a housing development in Ranchester. Redinger said he envisions two options for the attainable housing council to be involved in the project. He suggested the attainable housing council could purchase some of the land in Ranchester to build its own homes or the council purchase homes to go on and sell or rent to eligible people.
The two options have drastically different price tags. According to Redinger’s presentation, the first would cost a total of $900,000 for the lots, sidewalks and landscaping. Purchasing 20 built homes would cost more than $4 million total, split between two different models.
Jeff Wallack, a local commercial real estate broker, said he has a piece of land for which he is seeking suggestions.
“We’re not asking for money,” Wallack said. “We just purchased 4.7 acres on North Main… and we want ideas. We’re asking for ideas from the community, from the council, on what to build there.”
Attainable housing councilor Sasha Johnston said the eventual goal of the attainable housing council is to develop more specific and attainable goals as it moves toward selecting one or more projects to fund.
The council held its first meeting about three months ago, tasked with finding and purchasing or building attainable housing for the community. The council is operating with $3 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds. The funds must be spent by the end of 2026.
Johnston said there will likely be another project opportunities forum to give more developers the opportunity to present ideas.