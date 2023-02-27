SHERIDAN — In November 2022, Tongue River High School’s Eagle Nest Bakery launched, providing customers from the school and the public with a variety of baked goods from muffins to cookies. TRHS special education teachers Sheri Tremain, Amy Lakeman and Andy Irion wanted to instill an opportunity to develop skills for life beyond high school and have a little fun. The opportunity helps students develop general life skills in a kitchen and maintain a budget for a business.
“Students are having a great time and they are learning about sanitation,” Irion said. “They learn portion control, the science behind baking and inventory control. They also learn customer services and food storage. They also work as a team and create a schedule for the day.”
In the beginning, the group had to start small and focus on budgeting.
“We took some items here from the kitchen and then took some preorders,” Irion said. “We started really small, using those funds from preorders to be able to buy enough supplies to fulfill the first week's orders. From there, the orders and income have grown. The group sends out an email in the school district for any interested in purchasing baked goods. Tremain has seen orders from the TRHS concession stand for a variety of events, including basketball games. The group has also branched into the community, putting advertisements on social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram. They have seen orders from the local hospital and chamber of commerce.
The menu items started with muffins during the Christmas season, then added cookies in January. The group now offers whoopie pies, monkey bread andoatmeal no-bake cookies, which is the only gluten-free option thus far. Tremain hopes to also bring more savory items to the menu, such as creating take-and-bake pizzas.
To fulfill the week's order, the group of five students works in the kitchen Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons. On Tuesdays, the group makes cookie dough torefrigerate overnight and bakes the dough Wednesday. The other items are made Wednesday to make sure they are fresh for delivery. Every week has different menu items for the public.
All of the baked goods created are homemade from scratch, using all-natural and local ingredients.
“This is a great opportunity for the students to use both of their hands and it is great for reading and following directions,” Tremain said. “The recipes are great procedural text. The students also have to adjust recipe measurements, bringing in the math side of things.”
All orders are packaged and delivered Thursday and Friday. Orders outside of the school must come to the school to receive their baked goods.
“When we go to package and deliver, we make sure people are getting the best product,” Tremain said. “They are purchasing this and spending their money so we want it to be good. We are very careful with how things appear as well.”
Students record their income and expenses and count the money for deposits. Tremain shows them the invoices, having them decide what to spend the money on. The students understand the income and expenses for the operation.
The class also has the option to use the income for incentives. The group uses the money every week to swim at the YMCA and Tremain is currently planning a trip for the end of the year. The class meets up with students from Big Horn High School, allowing them to socialize with their peers. These trips outside the school assist in building unity, Tremain said.
Tremain hopes to grow the program further and continue to reach out to the community.
“We have become quite popular [at Tongue River],” Lakeman said. “We have had a few orders from Sheridan. The kids work so hard and the program puts smiles on their faces.”
Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.