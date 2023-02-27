SHERIDAN — In November 2022, Tongue River High School’s Eagle Nest Bakery launched, providing customers from the school and the public with a variety of baked goods from muffins to cookies. TRHS special education teachers Sheri Tremain, Amy Lakeman and Andy Irion wanted to instill an opportunity to develop skills for life beyond high school and have a little fun. The opportunity helps students develop general life skills in a kitchen and maintain a budget for a business. 

“Students are having a great time and they are learning about sanitation,” Irion said. “They learn portion control, the science behind baking and inventory control. They also learn customer services and food storage. They also work as a team and create a schedule for the day.”

Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.

Tags

Recommended for you