SHERIDAN — As the Wyoming Department of Family Services continues to prepare to administer the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program in Wyoming, public input is requested and encouraged at a virtual statewide town hall at 3 p.m. March 25.
The ERAP is to help tenants who have not been able to (or are concerned they will not be able to) make their rental or utility payments. ERAP will also help landlords and utility companies that may have not received payments owed to them as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Because a loss of employment is often the cause of missed rent and utility payments, the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services has joined DFS to find and help renters who need this assistance.
DFS and DWS are cohosting the statewide virtual town hall presentation at 3 p.m. Thursday to explain the program and to answer questions and listen to concerns from the public. See wyo-dws-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_rcMQMFgsQBCRR_HWwaZoCw to register for the event. A recording of the town hall will be available on the DFS website for those who are not able to attend.
For more information, including a list of frequently asked questions, and to sign up for email updates, see the DFS website at dfs.wyo.gov/assistance-programs/emergency-rental-assistance-program-erap.
If you have suggestions on how the program should operate, your input is encouraged. Email suggestions to RentalAssistance@wyo.gov. For information on other assistance that may be available in your area, please continue to contact Wyoming 211 by dialing 2-1-1.