SHERIDAN — St. Peter's Episcopal Church hosts a Diaper Bank weekly on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for anyone in need of diaper supplies for children.
A new minister's wife started the project, having completed similar projects in past churches and seeing a need in the Sheridan community.
Those wishing to participate may pick up one package of diapers and one package of wipes per child per week. In addition, they'll hold open hours every third Wednesday from 4:30-6 p.m. at the church.
Those wishing to donate may do so at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, located at 1 S. Tschirgi St.