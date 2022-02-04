SHERIDAN — Earlier this week, the Sheridan County Commission approved an agreement with Dick Anderson Construction to serve as the construction manager at risk for the terminal expansion at the Sheridan County Airport.
Airport Manager John Stopka said contractors are usually hired once the design process is completed, but Dick Anderson is being hired to aid in the design process.
The design process is particularly tricky with this project due to the age of the building and how the project impacts various additions made to the terminal since its construction in 1950, Stopka said.
“By utilizing a CMAR, we can bring the expertise of a contractor on board to join the design team to try and alleviate some possible construction issues that may come up during the design phase,” Stopka wrote in a memo to the county commissioners. “With the age of the building, the additions that we will be butting up against and the phasing complexity of this project, we felt this would be the best possible solution (so we could come) away with a good clean addition and renovation.”
The construction project is expected to cost $2.47 million, Stopka said, andwill involve terminal expansion and renovation of the baggage and passenger ticketing area. The expansion will accommodate new TSA screening equipment for checked baggage and a new luggage carousel.
The renovation will also open up the ticketing area, remodel the airline ticket counters and move the rental car stations, Stopka said. It will also include garage storage space for incoming and outgoing baggage, along with equipment used to move the baggage to and from the aircraft.
Although Dick Anderson Construction is serving as the construction manager at risk, Stopka said the company is not guaranteed to be the contractor once construction begins. That contract will go out to bid like usual, Stopka said.
“It comes back to qualifications and cost,” Stopka said. “If we don’t pick the low bid, then we have to have reasons why, and we have to justify that to the (Federal Aviation Administration) because they’re covering 94% of the funding for this project. So all the same rules apply.”
Stopka said he hopes construction on the project, which he expects to last 10 to 11 months, will begin this summer and continue into the fall.
In other Sheridan County Commission news:
• Sheridan County commissioners voted to pay the city of Sheridan $360,000 for costs associated with the closure of three cells of the Sheridan City Landfill. The total cost of the project is currently expected to be around $5.7 million.
The three cells being closed through the project — T6, T7 and T8 — encompass 22 acres, were filled three years ago and have been waiting for closure, city of Sheridan Utilities Director Dan Roberts said.
Closing a landfill cell requires designing and constructing a system that prevents water from entering the cell. It also puts systems in place to avoid contamination of surrounding groundwater.
Sheridan County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller said the county has helped contribute to landfill cell closure costs since 1994.
“We feel it’s appropriate to release the money now because it’s ongoing and it’s going to happen,” Obermueller said. “…I’m certainly recommending we…release this to the city just to get it off of our books.”