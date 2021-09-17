SHERIDAN — Sheridan student Henry Dickinson earned statewide honors last week from the Wyoming State Historical Society.
Dickinson won first place in the Junior Activities category for grades nine through 12 at the Wyoming State Historical Society annual awards in Gillette last weekend for his volunteer efforts with the Trail End State Historic Site.
Dickinson is a high school junior who is in his sixth year of volunteering at Trail End, the former home of the Wyoming’s Senator John B. Kendrick family and now a state historic site.
“He has been assisting in processing and caring for collections and helping with most special events including First Day Hike, the annual Trail End Murder Mystery audience participation party, holiday decorating and undecorating, and tree planting for Arbor Day. He volunteered throughout 2020, coming in every week — including the summer,” according to a nomination form submitted by Judy Musgrave.
The junior completed an unpaid internship this past summer through Casper College’s museum/gallery studies associate’s degree program, earning him credits toward an associate’s degree.
Dickinson is also an Eagle Scout with the Boy Scouts of America, volunteered with the Food Bank of Wyoming local distribution, is working on his Wyoming Congressional Award and was one of five Sheridan High School students who participated in the Model United Nations virtual conference put on by Michigan State University, all within the last year.