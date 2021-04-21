CHEYENNE — Two local students earned silver Congressional Awards at the Cheyenne Civic Center April 18.
Sheridan’s Henry Dickinson and McKailyn Malles earned silver medals.
“Today, we celebrate not only these outstanding young people but the ability to gather in person during this time of uncertainty,” said Pat Thomas, president of Wyoming Congressional Awards Council, during a medal ceremony.
Each medalist achieved a set of challenging goals in the areas of voluntary public service, personal development, physical fitness and expedition and exploration. Earning a bronze medal requires at least a seven-month commitment, while earning the gold medal involves two or more years and 400 hours of service. To earn a bronze medal, participants completed 100 hours of volunteer service, 50 hours of personal development, 50 hours of physical fitness and executed a one-night exploration or expedition.
To earn a silver medal, participants completed another 100 hours of service, 100 hours of personal development and 100 hours of physical fitness in addition to executing a two-night exploration or expedition.
The Gold Congressional Award is the most prestigious award for youth and the only award given to students by the U.S. Congress. To earn the Gold Congressional Award, participants must complete at least 400 hours of volunteer service, 200 hours of personal development, 200 hours of physical fitness and execute a four-night and five-day exploration or expedition.