SHERIDAN — Sheridan College diesel technology students will provide oil changes to community members April 1 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Technology Center 166 Diesel Technology Lab on Sheridan College's main campus.
To pre-register your vehicle for the event, call 307-675-0662. Filters and oil for cars and pickups will cost $25. Filters and oil for a semi-truck will cost $120. To locate the Diesel Technology Lab, go to Parking Lot K and then approach the garage doors at the Technology Center.
This event is provided to the community by SkillsUSA, a student-led leadership organization at Sheridan College. According to their official website, SkillsUSA provides quality education experiences for students in leadership, teamwork, citizenship, and character development. Sheridan College students enrolled in Career and Technical Education programs compete in SkillsUSA annually and consistently excel.
Tours of the Technology Center and surrounding areas of Sheridan College's campus will also be available to attendees while their vehicle is serviced.
For more information about the event or other opportunities available at Sheridan College, visit www.sheridan.edu.