oil change stock
Courtesy photo | Adobe Stock

SHERIDAN — Sheridan College diesel technology students will provide oil changes to community members April 1 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Technology Center 166 Diesel Technology Lab on Sheridan College's main campus.

To pre-register your vehicle for the event, call 307-675-0662. Filters and oil for cars and pickups will cost $25. Filters and oil for a semi-truck will cost $120. To locate the Diesel Technology Lab, go to Parking Lot K and then approach the garage doors at the Technology Center.

