SHERIDAN — A bill amending Wyoming’s criminal stalking statute, which would provide additional protections for victims stalked by electronic, digital or GPS devices, is currently making its way through the state’s Senate. After passing its second reading Friday morning, the bill seems poised for introduction in the House.
The proposed bill would add to Wyoming’s original stalking statute by including the use of electronic, digital or GPS tracking devices to surveil another person’s online activity without the person’s consent as one potential component of stalking under the law.
Stalking involves engaging in a pattern of behavior intended to intimidate, harass or threaten someone, Executive Director of the Advocacy & Resource Center Yvonne Swanson said. However, the action of stalking can look very different depending on the circumstances; although it is often used as an additional tactic used by domestic abusers, stalking can victimize all sorts of people, Swanson said.
Swanson explained her organization often encounters cases in which stalkers use electronic devices — spoofing phone numbers to installing spyware on an individual’s cellphone — to track their victims, Swanson said.
“It’s real, and it’s easy to do,” Swanson said.
In most cases, stalking is a misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in jail, a $750 fine or both. In some circumstances — including when the stalker causes serious bodily harm to their victim or stalks in violation of a protection order or the terms of their probation, parole or bond — stalking may be a felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Before the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday, the bill’s sponsor, Sen. Bill Landen, R-Casper, said he developed a passion for expanding stalking law after serving as the Dean of Students at one Wyoming college, where he encountered stalking frequently among students, faculty and staff.
Updating stalking law to make it consistent with constantly changing technology — technology that now offers stalkers the ability to access victims’ communications or location with a single iCloud or Google password — is a “moving target,” requiring legislators’ ongoing attention, Landen said.
Landen said 18 other states are considering or have passed similar legislation to expand stalking protections. The Arizona Legislature, for instance, recently added a similar amendment to its stalking law, barring the unauthorized use of electronic devices to surveil a person or their online activity for over 12 continuous hours or on more than two occasions.
“We’re not the only ones dealing with this. It’s a tough area of law that’s changing dramatically everyday,” Landen explained to the committee.
Swanson said she supports the bill. It offers explicit protections for people stalked through electronic means and adapts Wyoming’s stalking statutes to modern technology.
“This is just another way to protect people and their privacy,” Swanson said.
Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Dianna Bennett said the bill, if passed, would assist in the prosecution of stalkers using online means to surveil their victims.
Bennett said her office has encountered cases involving the behaviors at issue in the proposed bill, such as the placement of tracking devices on a victim’s vehicle or monitoring on an electronic device.
“That behavior is disturbing and certainly can be a violation of privacy and can be terrifying when and if the victim learns of it,” Bennett said.
However, whether the victim learns of the behavior is the crux of the issue in terms of prosecution, Bennett explained.
Wyoming law requires the perpetrator to engage in stalking with the intent to harass another person. Sometimes, stalking victims don’t know they’re being surveilled, especially when stalking is done via GPS or internet, unless the perpetrator tells their victim something to the effect of “I know where you are,” or another threatening phrase, Bennett said. This can make it difficult for prosecutors to prove the essential element of intentional harassment.
“When a person doesn’t know he or she is being surveilled, especially digitally, it becomes very difficult to prove [the perpetrator] did it with the intent to harass,” Bennett said.
All told, Bennett said the additional language provided by the bill could be helpful when perpetrators use electronic devices to stalk their victims and protect against invasive behavior, but may pose challenges to prosecutors in proving this type of behavior is intentionally intended to harass.