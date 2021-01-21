SHERIDAN — Local governmental entities could see a big decrease in direct distribution dollars from the state in fiscal year 2022.
During a Wyoming Legislature Senate Appropriations Committee meeting Jan. 19, Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, proposed an amendment to Senate File 64, which sets the direct distribution allocations for cities, counties and towns in FY2022. The amendment would set allocations at $42 million — a $10.5 million decrease from the previously budgeted $52.5 million and a $5.25 million decrease from the $47.25 million previously included in the draft bill.
If the amendment goes through, the total direct distribution dollars allocated from the Legislative Stabilization Reserve Account to local governments in the 2021/2022 biennium would decrease from the previously budgeted $105 million to $94.5 million, Kinskey said.
The decrease, according to Kinskey, is directly related to the state’s financial situation and could be the first of many decreases in the coming years.
“I am a local government guy,” Kinskey said. “I started out in local government…I appreciate what does happen at the local level. But I think it’s been clear that this was one-time money, and someday it was going to go away. And someday is here…This is not just coming out of our general fund anymore, it is coming out of our savings account… I’ve been expecting this full amount to go away for some time because I’ve seen what’s coming.”
Kinskey said his recommended cuts align with 10% cuts made by Gov. Mark Gordon in other areas of the state’s budget.
“We’ve had cuts of that magnitude, if not more, on programs for the poor, for the disabled, for seniors, community colleges, the University of Wyoming,” Kinskey said. “Every government employee is taking a hit to their health insurance…Medicaid providers have all taken serious, serious cuts so this is not something I want to do, but it is something that I think we have to do.”
The direct distribution dollars were first implemented in the 2007/2008 biennium as a way to offset the revenue lost when the state stopped taxing food, Sheridan County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller said. The amounts individual counties, cities and towns receive is based on a complex formula incorporating various factors, including population, assessed valuation and per capita sales and use tax collection.
Based on that formula, the Legislative Service Office predicts the city of Sheridan could see $390,772 less direct distribution funding than previously expected if the amendment were to go through. Sheridan County could see a decrease of $262,080. Ranchester’s funding would decrease by $17,500 followed by Dayton with a $14,858 cut and Clearmont with a $3,242 cut.
If the amendment is approved by the Legislature this session, direct distribution for the county will decrease by 23.85% from what was previously budgeted while funding for the city will decrease by 22.47%. Ranchester will see a 15.45% decrease while Dayton will see a 14.65% decrease and Clearmont will see a 6.55% decrease.
“I think what the state’s got to realize is that direct distribution affects 100% of the Wyoming population,” Dayton Mayor Norm Anderson said. “When those dollars are cut, everybody in Wyoming will be impacted in some way.”
"I do hope the state realizes how important it is," Clearmont Mayor Greg Rohrer said. "There are a lot of small towns in Wyoming that depend on it."
While it would appear the county and city are being hit hardest by the cuts, the city of Sheridan should be able to adjust fairly easily, according to Sheridan City Administrator Stuart McRae. Direct distribution dollars touch every part of the city’s budget — from snow removal to police and fire department budgets, McRae said.
“The cuts would hit us, and we would likely have to reevaluate how we do some things,” McRae said. “But it’s no different than if you have less money come into your house, and you have to adjust your budget accordingly. You might get your oil changed every four months instead of every three months, but you’re still going to take care of things. There might just be a small change in how you do that. And I would expect the same for us in the city.”
Similarly, the county would see cuts but would likely be able to balance the budget without much difficulty, Obermueller said. The county primarily uses direct distribution dollars to fund capital improvement projects.
“We will weather the storm, but it would certainly impact our budget and the speed at which we would be able to address some of those capital project needs,” Obermueller said.
While the city and county will be able to get by, the governments most affected by the cuts will be smaller towns like Clearmont, Dayton and Ranchester, McRae said.
“The smaller towns especially could find themselves in dire financial straits,” McRae said. “Many of them are very dependent on direct distribution. If it goes away or significantly decreases, it is really going to hurt those communities.”
Ranchester Mayor Peter Clark said any decrease in direct distribution dollars has an outsized impact on his town’s budget. For the current fiscal year, direct distribution dollars make up roughly 24% of his town’s budget, Clark said.
“Those dollars pay for lights and heat and postage stamps,” Clark said. “They go into utilities and some of our engineering and animal control and maintenance. There really isn’t anything that those dollars don’t impact in some way.”
For Clearmont, the cut would hit even harder. According to Rohrer, direct distribution dollars make up roughly 50% of the town's general fund budget.
"It is at least half of our general budget, and it covers wages, paying the electric bills, salaries — things like that," Rohrer said. "And the other half of our budget comes from taxes."
Anderson agreed, and said any decline in direct distribution dollars would have a major impact on his town.
“We would have to tighten our belts, and something would have to suffer somewhere,” Anderson said. “We might have to cut back on street maintenance. I think we’ve cut as much as we can on employees so any cuts would directly impact services or maintenance.”
Perhaps even more concerning than the proposed cut for fiscal 2022 are comments by appropriation committee members, who noted the direct distribution dollars could disappear entirely in the near future.
This isn’t a one-year adjustment, Kinskey said. It is a beginning of a major downward trend that could affect counties, cities and towns for years to come.
“Maybe it goes to $80 (million) or $70 (million in the next biennium),” Kinskey said. “But it’s going to go away.”
Senator Larry Hicks, R-Baggs, agreed.
“Our distributions for cities, towns and counties used to come out of the general fund, and for the last two years, that’s now coming out of our savings account, and it’s unsustainable,” Hicks said. “In three years gentlemen, if we don’t change the trajectory… there’s zero distribution for cities, towns and counties because there is no savings.”
If direct distribution dollars do disappear in the near future, larger entities like the city and county have two paths they can pursue to balance their budgets, McRae said. They can either cut their budgets or pursue other sources of revenue, such as additional fees and taxes.
The towns of Ranchester (population of 1,117), Dayton (population of 771) and Clearmont (population of 154) don’t have that sort of revenue-generating power, Clark, Anderson and Rohrer said.
“Most of the revenues for municipalities are generated by taxes and fees, but we simply don’t have the manpower to do that here,” Clark said. “We don’t have a full-time dog catcher. We don’t have a full-time police force. So there are fees larger cities can collect that we simply don’t have access to. We have options — copy fees, licensing fees, building permits — but those only go so far.”
The same goes for taxes, Anderson said.
“The city of Sheridan can generate extra taxes,” Anderson said. “If push came to shove, and they needed to add a seventh or eighth penny, that would generate a lot of money. But with our population, we don’t have a large enough sales tax base for us to tap into if we lose the direct distribution dollars. We’re kind of between a rock and a hard place.”
Clearmont would have an especially difficult time leveling additional taxes, Rohrer said.
"We have one business that collects sales tax in town," Rohrer said. "If we were dependent on that alone, we're done."
McRae speculated that, if the Legislature was to do away with direct distribution entirely in coming years, they would likely have to come up with some other sort of funding — primarily to sustain small towns like Ranchester and Dayton.
It is unclear at this time what that could look like. But Clark has an idea — expanding the sales tax to professional services from hairdressers to accountants.
“I think they have to look at getting rid of tax exemptions,” Clark said. “This is not creating new taxes. It is just collecting taxes we currently do not collect. There is a lot of money that has been exempted from collections that would certainly help the bottom line for towns like us.”
An option that Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Big Horn, has long advocated, would involve keeping direct distribution for the small towns while leaving cities and counties to fend for themselves.
“What I’ve proposed is that, you know, Cheyenne, Jackson, Casper — their direct distribution is certainly helpful, but by no means is it the lifeline like it is for these small towns,” Western said during a Dayton Town Council meeting Jan. 20. “So what I’ve proposed is that we simply just outright eliminate the direct distribution to the big ones, which reduces the overall direct distribution while maintaining what is needed by Dayton or Ranchester or Clearmont.”
If direct distribution was to disappear entirely, the whole state would likely have to choose between increasing taxes — a historically unpopular option in the state — or facing a major decline in services provided by local governments, Obermueller said.
“Whenever we talk about revenue replacement, that is just a nice way of saying additional taxes,” Obermueller said. “We need to ask our citizens ‘Do you want to go backwards or remain status quo?’ If direct distribution dollars go away, the only way to keep that status quo is if our citizens are willing to pay an additional tax. If we’re going to balance our budget entirely though cuts, that is going to change the dynamics of our state greatly. These are difficult questions to ask, but given what is expected to happen to direct distribution in the coming years, they are conversations we need to have.”